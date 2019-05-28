We're not hiding: Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Malaika Arora

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his ladylove Malaika Arora made their relationship official by attending the screening of the actor's latest film 'India's Most Wanted' together. Arjun and Malaika posed confidently in front of the cameras and they were also joined by Janhvi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.

In an interview with Filmfare, talking about his relationship, Arjun revealed that he doesn't want people to think that they are still hiding.“We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that,” he said.

He also spoke about the constant paparazzi attention. “I told them don’t sit under the house just because it looks like we’re hiding, when we’re not. Let it be natural. Let it be normal. I don’t want my neighbours being disturbed, I don’t want her neighbors being disturbed. We’re not doing anything wrong. I don’t want that story being conveyed that we’re still hiding, when we’re not. They understood that.”

However, the actor outrightly denied getting married any time soon.

“I’m not getting married. I understand why there are speculations. Because in my own house people would ask ‘tu shaadi kab kar raha hai’? It’s a very organic Indian question. If you’re with someone for even three days, the marriage question pops up. ‘Shaadi karlo, tumhari umar ho gayi hai, abhi kitna sochoge?’ 33, for most people in India, is great age to get married, but not for me. I still have time. If I’ve not hidden my relationship, why will I hide my marriage yaar?,” he said.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in India's Most Wanted, which failed to rake in moolah at the Box Office. He is now prepping for a period drama titled 'Panipat', which is slated to release later this year.