What if someone sleeps while having SEX? No medicine to cure this RARE disease- CHECK symptoms and causes

What if someone sleeps while having sex? Yes, a man in America is suffering from such a rare disease. Recently, a woman exposed her husband's disease. This American man's wife said, "I fall asleep early at night. At first, I thought my husband was the same. But later, I see that my husband wants to have sex in his sleep. In fact, the next morning, when asked about the incident, he forgets everything."

Let's talk about it in detail. Sex in sleep! In medical terms, this disorder is called 'Sexsomnia'. People suffering from this disease often forget that they have had sex while sleeping. According to the data, 17 out of 16 thousand people are affected by this strange disease. Sexsomnia can present in an individual with other pre-existing sleep-related disorders. Sexsomnia is most often diagnosed in males beginning in adolescence. Although they may appear to be fully awake, individuals who have sexsomnia often have no recollection of the sexual behaviors they exhibit while asleep. As a result, the individual that they share the bed with notices and reports sexual behavior. In some cases, a medical diagnosis of sexsomnia has been used as a criminal defense in court for alleged sexual assault and rape cases.

Symptoms Of Sexsomnia

Masturbation

Fondling

Intercourse with climax

Sexual assault or rape

Moaning

Talking dirty while asleep

Causes of Sexsomnia

Stress factors

Sleep deprivation

Consumption of alcohol or other drugs

Pre-existing parasomnia behaviors

Sexsomnia: Risk Factors

Sexsomnia affects individuals of all age groups and backgrounds but presents as an increased risk for individuals who experience the following:

Coexisting sleep disorders

Sleep disruption secondary to obstructive sleep apnea

Sleep related epilepsy

Certain medications

Effects Of Sexsomnia

It is possible for an individual who has sexsomnia to experience a variety of negative emotions due to the nature of their disorder. The following are commonly seen secondary effects of sexsomnia:

Anger

Confusion

Denial

Frustration

Guilt

Revulsion

Shame

Treatment For This Disease

Psychiatrists say that there is no medicine to cure this disease. It's all mental. When this happens, the partner has to find a solution. If this happens, the partner must be forcibly awakened. If necessary, chat without engaging in sex. Psychologists also say, openly discuss the whole matter with your partner. You will see that the problem will disappear. Giving more importance to such problems can make the problem worse. Among the first lines of prevention for Sexsomnia involves creating and maintaining a safe environment for all who are affected as a result of the disorder. Precautionary measures include, but are not limited to, the individual in question sleeping in a separate bedroom and the installation of locks and alarms on doors.

However, positive lifestyle changes are encouraged for individuals with Sexsomnia. Reducing stress and anxiety triggers may reduce the likelihood of an exacerbation of the disorder. The use of open discussion and understanding between couples decreases the negative emotional feelings and stress felt and generates a support system.