When Elon Musk dated Amber Heard! A look at new Twitter boss' colourful dating history

Billionaire Elon Musk has completed his USD 44 billion takeover of Twitter and fired the social media company's four top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal and legal executive Vijaya Gadde. The world's richest man, Musk reportedly closed the deal to buy Twitter on Thursday. The maverick billionaire has had a colorful life, including a happening dating history. Here's a look at Elon Musk's love life and its timeline:

Justine Musk (nee Wilson): Elon Musk met Justine in the late 1990s at Canada's Queen’s University in Ontario. The couple had an on-off relationship for about a couple of years before tying the knot in 2000. The couple had 5 kids - twins and triplets - and went on to divorce after 8 years of marriage in 2008.

Talulah Riley: Actress Talulah Riley, who appeared in films like Pride & Prejudice (2005) and Inception (2010), and TV series Westworld (2016–2018), got married to Elon Musk after two years of meeting. In 2012, the couple divorced but they remarried again in 2013! They divorced again in 2016.

Amber Heard: Just after Musk's separation from Riley and Amber Heard's divorce from Johnny Depp, the two dated for around a year in 2016. Thanks to a demanding work schedule, they split in 2017. According to reports, Musk, in an Instagram comment, cleared the air and reportedly said, "Btw, just to clear up some of the press storms this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close, and love one another."

Grimes: Musk began dating musician Grimes in April 2018 and the couple made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala just a few weeks later. The couple drew maximum limelight when they named their baby X Æ A-12, which no one coupld pronounce! Later they changed the name to X AE A-XII to adhere to Californian law. While they split in September 2021, it was later discovered that the couple had welcomed a baby via surrogacy in December that same year.

Shivon Zilis: A top executive at Musk's startup "Neuralink", Zilis had a relationship (whichwas not known till recently) with Musk and the couple has two children who have reportedly taken Musk's second name.

Natasha Bassett: The Austalian actress is reportedly Elon Musk's current girlfriend! Bassett has been seen Austin Butler's upcoming Elvis biopic, and several media reports claim they've been on-off for years. The duo have not confirmed the relationship but have been spotted together frequently.