Rent vs. Buy a Wheelchair: Which One Is Right for You?

Throughout your life, you may find yourself in a situation where you need to rent or buy a wheelchair. It's common with injuries and illnesses that most people lose the ability to walk and require mobility assistance with activities like traveling and getting around their house. This is why most hospitals and other medical facilities offer equipment for purchase or rental.

If you find yourself in a situation where you're less mobile, it's important to understand the circumstances that could impact which option would be best for you. You should also know about the benefits of a wheelchair rental near me and the differences between renting and buying a wheelchair.

You might need to purchase your unit or consider a wheelchair rental service if you're going to be away from your home for a long time, as with a vacation. But no matter the reason you need help getting around, knowing about these options ahead of time will help you plan and prepare.

In this article, we'll look at some of the circumstances that would impact whether or not you should rent or buy a wheelchair.

Situations Where Renting is Best

Renting a wheelchair is affordable than buying one, especially under these circumstances:

1. When You Need a Wheelchair for a Short Amount of Time

Renting a wheelchair is a great option if you have a temporary injury or illness that requires the use of a mobility device. If you're going to be needing it for more than a couple of weeks, as with some long-term conditions, it probably won't make sense financially to rent one.

2. If You Plan on Traveling

If you're planning a long vacation or just some time away, you might find it more economical to rent than buy. Most places offer rentals of wheelchairs and other medical equipment rentals, so keep this in mind when making your travel plans.

3. When You or Your Child Will Be Growing Out of a Wheelchair

If your child is going to be in a wheelchair for a long time, you'll benefit from renting. As they grow, many times, the chair they use will no longer fit them correctly and might not provide the support they need. If that's the case, most medical supply companies will let you upgrade to a larger wheelchair without having to pay another rental fee.

4. When You Need It for Rehabilitation

Rehabilitation involves doing exercises and routines that aim at helping patients get back their strength and care for themselves. Many times, this requires the use of equipment like wheelchairs or crutches while they work on regaining mobility.

If you need to do this for an extended period, you might consider renting the equipment because it will be easier on your pocketbook.

When to Buy a Wheelchair

There are many circumstances where buying a wheelchair would be the best option. These include situations like:

1. When You or Your Child Will Need It for an Extended Period

If your condition is permanent and you'll need to use a wheelchair for at least several months, renting one would probably not be cost-effective. The longer you'll need to use the wheelchair, the more it will cost you over time to rent. Buying one might be less expensive in this type of situation.

2. Where Accessibility Is Important

If you or your child is in a wheelchair that they will be using in public, you might want to consider buying. This way, they can keep it with them at all times and won't have to deal with the inconvenience of having to rent one when they need it. If someone in your family has a disability that requires a wheelchair, they'll most likely need it constantly.

3. If You Want to Choose the Type of Wheelchair

If your doctor prescribes a specific style or makes of chair that is not available for rent in your area, you might have to buy it. The best way to find out what is most comfortable for you would be to check out the different styles and designs available. If you like what you see, buying will probably be your best option.

4. When It Fits Your Lifestyle or Needs Better

If you want to customize a wheelchair with certain features to make it comfortable for your specific situation, you'll need to buy one instead of renting.

While most medical supply companies will work with you to accommodate your specifications, they'll most likely need to ensure the equipment returns in like-new condition. If you only plan on using it for a short time, this could potentially add more money to your bill.

Verdict: Should You Buy or Rent?

In most cases, renting a wheelchair or other medical equipment will be a financially smart option. But there are some instances when buying might be a better deal for you and your family.

If you've got a good idea of how long it will take until you can expect to have more mobility, then buying might work out best for you and your family. But, of course, this decision will depend on the specific situation you and your doctor find yourselves in.

