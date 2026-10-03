/Rs 436 crore, two states and one boardroom: What is the Chandrasekaran-Srinivasan connection?

Bengaluru/Mumbai: A company owned by the family of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran is pursuing a Rs 330-crore industrial park in Karnataka for TVS Motor. It is the second business project between his family firm and the two-wheeler maker, business daily Mint reported.
The development follows TVS Motor Chairman-Emeritus Venu Srinivasan's support for Chandrasekaran's third five-year term at Tata Sons.
According to the report, Hanno One Warehousing Pvt. Ltd, which is owned by Chandrasekaran's wife Lalitha and son Pranav, sought 35 acres at the Immavu industrial area near Mysuru in November 2025. Minutes of Karnataka's Land Audit Committee, the report claims, describe the proposed project as an "industrial park for auto component manufacturing and supply for TVS Motors and their tier 1 suppliers".
The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) later allotted the land to Hanno for about Rs 27 crore. The company paid Rs 7.91 crore during the 2025-26 financial year, the report said citing the company’s latest financial statements.
The Immavu industrial area is around 10 km from TVS Motor's factory at Kadakola, near Mysuru.
The Karnataka project, according to ET Now, is not the first business association between Hanno One and TVS Motor. The company had earlier leased land from TVS Motor in Tamil Nadu for a warehouse project.
The Karnataka proposal follows a separate project in Tamil Nadu involving Hanno One and TVS Motor, the Mint reported.
In June 2025, the report said, around three months after Hanno One was incorporated, TVS Motor leased about 17 acres of farmland to the company in Uddanapalli village in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, close to TVS Motor's Hosur plant. HDFC Bank reportedly later offered the company a Rs 60-crore construction loan secured against its lease rights and the building planned on the site.
The proposed facility covers around 3.3 lakh square feet and has an estimated construction cost of Rs 106.3 crore. A bank term sheet describes it as the "TVS Motors Warehouse Project", with completion scheduled for March 2027.
Citing Mint's investigation and corporate and state records, Moneycontrol also reported the 17-acre Tamil Nadu lease and the Rs 60-crore HDFC Bank construction loan. It said the proposed warehouse was estimated to cost Rs 106.3 crore and was scheduled for completion in March 2027.
The Tamil Nadu and Karnataka projects are valued at about Rs 436 crore in total. Both are located near TVS Motor manufacturing facilities. The two projects are valued at around Rs 436 crore in total. The business relationship has also led to questions over Tata Sons' disclosure and conflict-of-interest rules.
Hanno One was incorporated in Mumbai in March 2025. Karnataka government records, according to reports, show that the company told the Land Audit Committee it was setting up a light manufacturing facility in Hosur and had entered into an agreement with TVS Motor.
The committee recommended the full 35 acres requested by Hanno and sent the proposal to the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee for approval. The KIADB was asked to allot the land.
The committee's November 6, 2025 minutes put Pranav Chandrasekaran's net worth at Rs 11.26 crore, around 3% of the proposed Rs 330-crore Karnataka project cost. At that point, Hanno had not completed a building at the proposed site.
Venu Srinivasan is a Tata Trusts nominee on the Tata Sons board and serves on the nomination and remuneration committee, which evaluates Chandrasekaran's performance and compensation.
Srinivasan's vote on September 17 helped Chandrasekaran secure a third five-year term as Tata Sons chairman from February next year. Tata Trusts opposed the appointment and called it a “legal nullity”. The dispute has since become part of a larger fight between Tata Trusts and the Tata Sons board over governance and the future of the holding company.
Reuters reported that Tata Sons had reappointed Chandrasekaran for another five-year term despite opposition from Tata Trusts, which owns 66% of Tata Sons. The board also decided to move towards compliance with Reserve Bank of India rules that could require Tata Sons to pursue a public listing.
According to reports, neither Chandrasekaran nor Srinivasan informed the Tata Sons board about the business relationship. Tata Trusts had also said that Srinivasan did not disclose the relationship to the trustees.
Moneycontrol reported that the disclosure issue involves the second Hanno One-TVSM project in Karnataka and comes after the earlier Tamil Nadu project. It said the combined projects involve about Rs 436 crore.
Under Indian company law, Hanno One is not treated as a related party of TVS Motor because Chandrasekaran is not a director of TVS Motor. That means the transactions do not fall under TVS Motor's related-party disclosure requirements on that basis.
The disclosure issue therefore falls under the governance rules applicable to Tata Sons and Tata Trusts.
Tata Sons has said Chandrasekaran's family disclosed the formation of Hanno One to companies where he serves as chairman in April 2025. Mint has quoted a Tata Sons spokesperson as saying that TVS Motor is an independent listed company and has no dealings with Tata Group companies.
He said, "A transaction between TVS Motor and a company which is run by his son, who is an independent entrepreneur, is not required to be disclosed to Tata Sons or any of the Tata companies."
Tata Trusts gave a different version of the disclosure issue. “The Tata Trusts can confirm that no such disclosures were made to the trustees in this regard by Mr Srinivasan,” its spokesperson said.
The Tata Trusts also said that they understood that no such disclosure had been made to the Tata Sons board, although they could not independently verify board proceedings.
The Indian Express reported that Tata Trusts said it would evaluate its institutional response if the allegations were established. The publication also reported a Tata Group source as saying that Chandrasekaran had told his son not to do business with Tata Group companies and that Hanno was a private venture.
Experts said the Tata Sons board should decide whether the transactions comply with the Tata Code of Conduct.
They said Tata board members must decide whether such transactions breach the Tata Code of Conduct. The Tata Sons board must also decide whether it is comfortable with these transactions.
The Tata Code of Conduct says a conflict can arise when an employee can get an unfair benefit for themselves, a family member or someone close by making or influencing a deal. It also requires executive directors to disclose actual or potential conflicts to the board.
The new Karnataka project has surfaced as the Tata Sons-Tata Trusts dispute continues over Chandrasekaran's reappointment and the possibility of a Tata Sons listing.
Reuters reported that Tata Trusts and the Tata Sons board are at odds over Chandrasekaran's reappointment and the proposed listing. Tata Sons has defended the validity of the September 17 decision, while Tata Trusts has challenged it.
The Economic Times reported that Tata Sons had told Noel Tata that Chandrasekaran's reappointment was valid and that the board's decision followed the company's Articles of Association.
The TVS-Hanno relationship has therefore become part of the ongoing boardroom dispute. The immediate issue is whether the business dealings required disclosure under the governance rules governing Tata Sons and whether those rules were followed.
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