/Rs 436 crore, two states and one boardroom: What is the Chandrasekaran-Srinivasan connection?

According to the report, Hanno One Warehousing Pvt. Ltd, which is owned by Chandrasekaran's wife Lalitha and son Pranav, sought 35 acres at the Immavu industrial area near Mysuru in November 2025. Minutes of Karnataka's Land Audit Committee, the report claims, describe the proposed project as an "industrial park for auto component manufacturing and supply for TVS Motors and their tier 1 suppliers".