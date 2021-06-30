SBI clerk admit card 2021 released, check how to download and other details

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) released the SBI Clerk prelims Admit Card 2021on Tuesday (June 29). The admit cards for junior associate or clerk preliminary examination are available on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

For candidates from Ladakh, Leh and Kargil valley, clerk admit cards will be released later, an official notification said. "Preliminary exam call letter is available for download, except for the candidates applied for "Ladakh" and "Leh and Kargil Valley under special drive", since the recruitment for these two areas have been kept in abeyance till further notice," the official notification read.

The preliminary examination admit cards are only available for download till July 13.

Check steps below on how to download the admit card:

1. Visit the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.

2. Click on SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 prelims link.

3. Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

4. Your admit card will appear on the screen.

5. Check the admit card for details and download it.

Candidates are advised to keep a printout copy of the same for future references.

The candidates for SBI Clerk posts will be selected on the basis of preliminary exam followed by main examination. The recruitment drive will fill around 5,000 regular vacancies and 237 backlog vacancies.

