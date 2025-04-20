Complete List Of UNESCO World Heritage Sites In India 2025: 43 Cultural And Natural Wonders You Must Explore

India, a civilization-rich country that spans millennia, remains a repository of globally acclaimed heritage. India, as of 2025, has 43 UNESCO World Heritage Sites — 34 cultural, 7 natural, and 2 mixed sites. These sites are the best representative examples of India's artistic, architectural, and environmental abundance.

The newest addition to the list is “Moidams – the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty” in Assam, recognized in 2024 for its unique historical and archaeological value.

Here’s a full list of India’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites:

Cultural World Heritage Sites (34)

1. Taj Mahal, Uttar Pradesh

A white marble mausoleum symbolizing eternal love, built by Emperor Shah Jahan for Mumtaz Mahal.

2. Agra Fort, Uttar Pradesh

A 16th-century Mughal fortress with palaces, mosques, and audience halls.

3. Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh

The former Mughal capital known for its red sandstone architecture and Buland Darwaza.

4. Humayun’s Tomb, Delhi

The first garden-tomb in India and a precursor to the Taj Mahal.

5. Qutub Minar and Monuments, Delhi

A victory tower and surrounding ancient structures representing Indo-Islamic architecture.

6. Red Fort Complex, Delhi

The main residence of the Mughal emperors, symbolizing India's independence.

7. Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu

Rock-cut temples and sculptures by the Pallava dynasty on the Coromandel Coast.

8. Sun Temple, Konark, Odisha

A 13th-century chariot-shaped temple dedicated to the Sun God Surya.

9. Churches and Convents of Goa

Portuguese-era religious structures showcasing European architecture.

10. Khajuraho Group of Monuments, Madhya Pradesh

Temples famous for their intricate erotic sculptures and Nagara-style design.

11. Ajanta Caves, Maharashtra

Buddhist rock-cut cave temples with beautiful murals and sculptures.

12. Ellora Caves, Maharashtra

A blend of Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain caves including the magnificent Kailasa Temple.

13. Elephanta Caves, Maharashtra

Rock-cut caves dedicated to Lord Shiva, located on an island near Mumbai.

14. Brihadeeswara Temple, Tamil Nadu

A Chola dynasty masterpiece dedicated to Lord Shiva, known for its towering vimana.

15. Airavatesvara Temple, Tamil Nadu

A Dravidian-style temple rich in sculpture and Chola inscriptions.

16. Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple, Tamil Nadu

Another marvel of the Chola dynasty showcasing their imperial power.

17. Rani ki Vav, Gujarat

An intricately designed stepwell with stunning sculptural panels.

18. Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park, Gujarat

A blend of Hindu and Islamic architecture within a historic cityscape.

19. Great Living Chola Temples, Tamil Nadu

A trio of Chola temples representing the zenith of South Indian temple architecture.

20. Group of Monuments at Hampi, Karnataka

The ruins of the Vijayanagara Empire, spread across a boulder-strewn landscape.

21. Group of Monuments at Pattadakal, Karnataka

A harmonious blend of North and South Indian temple architecture.

22. Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka, Madhya Pradesh

Prehistoric rock art and cave paintings dating back over 30,000 years.

23. Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi, Madhya Pradesh

Stupas and monastic complexes tracing the evolution of Buddhist architecture.

24. Hill Forts of Rajasthan

A collection of six majestic forts demonstrating Rajput military and cultural power.

25. The Architectural Work of Le Corbusier, Chandigarh

Modernist buildings by Le Corbusier that symbolize urban planning in India.

26. Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles, Mumbai

A unique fusion of European architectural styles in Mumbai's colonial-era buildings.

27. Nalanda Mahavihara, Bihar

The ancient ruins of one of the world’s oldest universities.

28. Jaipur City, Rajasthan

Known as the Pink City, it represents a planned urban layout of the 18th century.

29. Ramappa Temple, Telangana

A 13th-century temple known for its intricate carvings and “floating” bricks.

30. Dholavira, Gujarat

A well-preserved Harappan-era city with advanced urban planning.

31. Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas, Karnataka

Temples in Belur, Halebid, and Somnathpura with intricate stonework and rich iconography.

32. Santiniketan, West Bengal

Founded by Rabindranath Tagore, it’s a hub of Indian modern education and art.

33. Moidams – The Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty, Assam (Added in 2024)

Royal burial mounds reflecting the unique funerary architecture of the Ahom rulers.

34. Temple of Belur and Halebidu (as part of Sacred Ensembles)

Part of the newly recognized Hoysala temple group known for intricate carvings.

Natural World Heritage Sites (7)

1. Kaziranga National Park, Assam

Famous for its population of one-horned rhinoceroses and diverse fauna.

2. Manas Wildlife Sanctuary, Assam

A UNESCO biodiversity hotspot at the Himalayan foothills.

3. Keoladeo National Park, Rajasthan

A birdwatcher’s paradise and important wintering ground for migratory birds.

4. Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal

The largest mangrove forest in the world, home to the Royal Bengal Tiger.

5. Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand

Alpine meadows and snow-covered peaks with unique Himalayan flora and fauna.

6. Western Ghats (Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra)

One of the world’s eight “hottest hotspots” of biological diversity.

7. Great Himalayan National Park, Himachal Pradesh

Home to endangered species in an unspoiled Himalayan ecosystem.

Mixed World Heritage Sites (2)

1. Khangchendzonga National Park, Sikkim

A sacred landscape combining natural beauty with indigenous cultural significance.

2. Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve (under Valley of Flowers)

Recognized for its ecological diversity and spiritual heritage.

India’s 43 UNESCO World Heritage Sites reflect its status as a cultural and ecological powerhouse. From ancient cities and temples to national parks and sacred mountains, these places not only offer a glimpse into the past but also remind us of the responsibility to preserve our shared heritage for future generations.

