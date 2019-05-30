close

Delhi

Delhi government to plant 23 lakh trees this year

The direction was issued by Environment and Forests Minister Imran Hussain at a meeting organised to set plantation targets for 2019. Of the total, the Delhi Development Authority will plant 2 lakh trees and the Delhi Forest Department 4.30 lakh trees.

Image for representational purpose only

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday asked various departments and agencies to plant more than 23 lakh trees and shrubs this year. The government will also be distributing for free 4,25,000 saplings during the year.

The government plans to seek the involvement of residents, resident welfare associations, traders associations and students to widen green cover to fight pollution. 

