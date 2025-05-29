Advertisement
MUSHROOM COMMUNICATION

Do Mushrooms Talk? Scientists Say The Fungi Know 50 Words

A new study suggests that fungi might have their own form of language.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 29, 2025, 11:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Have you ever walked through a forest and thought it was silent? If no, think again. The ground under your feet might be buzzing with chatter, not from bugs or birds. We are talking about mushrooms. Yes, the same ones on your pizza.

A new study suggests that fungi might have their own form of language. They use underground electric pulses to “talk” to each other. According to Professor Andrew Adamatzky from the University of the West of England, these pulses form patterns that look eerily like human words – up to 50.

The secret is in mycelium, a vast web of fungal threads that connects mushrooms and trees underground like nature’s Wi-Fi. When scientists stuck microelectrodes into four different mushroom species (Caterpillar, Ghost, Split Gill and Enoki), they recorded electrical spikes that were not random. These spikes formed groups like words in a sentence.

These fungal “words” had an average length of 5.97 characters, pretty close to the average English word. And they were not just zapping around aimlessly. Fungi spiked more when they sensed food or damage almost like they were warning their neighbors.

So are mushrooms actually talking? Well, not exactly. The scientist behind the study is not claiming that the fungi have conversation about forest gossip. But they are suggesting that the way they process and send information looks a lot like how we communicate.

Skeptics say calling it “language” is a stretch; it might just be a natural reaction, not a real conversation. But one thing is clear that mushrooms are way more sophisticated than we thought.

Why does this matter? If mushrooms really can communicate, it flips the script on how we define intelligence and consciousness. It could reshape the way we approach nature, technology and even artificial intelligence.

Fungi-inspired communication might lead to smarter environmental technology, better AI that works like nature and more sustainable farming tools.

So what is next? Scientists now want to monitor mushroom networks in the wild, see if they “talk” to plants too, decode syntax of their “language” and test how they respond to music, light or even human words.

The bottom line is fungal linguistics is real, and it is getting started. So next time you step into a forest, you might just be walking through a conversation.

