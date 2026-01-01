First Supermoon Of 2026 To Appear Bigger And Brighter — Know When, Where, And How To Watch In India

The year 2026 kicks off with a beautiful celestial event the first full Moon of the year, known as the Wolf Moon, which will also appear as a supermoon. This stunning sight will light up the sky on January 3, 2026, appearing bigger and brighter than a regular full moon.

What makes this moment special is not just the Moon itself, but the timing. Around this period, Earth is close to perihelion, its nearest point to the Sun. While this doesn’t directly affect the Moon, it adds to the rare and perfectly aligned cosmic setting that makes the start of 2026 extra memorable.

The name Wolf Moon comes from ancient traditions. In earlier times, January’s full moon was associated with the haunting howls of wolves during harsh winter nights, when food was hard to find. Over the years, the name has stayed a reminder of how closely people once observed the night sky.

When Can You See The Wolf Supermoon In India?

The Moon reaches its fullest phase on January 3, 2026, at around 3:33 pm IST (10:03 GMT). However, this exact moment won’t be visible in India because the Moon will still be below the horizon.

The best time to watch the supermoon is after sunset on January 3. The Moon will rise in the eastern sky between 5:45 pm and 6:00 pm IST, depending on your location. This is when it will look the most dramatic — large, glowing, and low in the sky, framed by buildings, trees, and rooftops.

Once it rises, the Moon will remain visible throughout the night, slowly moving across the sky and finally setting at dawn on January 4.

Why Is It Called A ‘Wolf Supermoon’?

January’s full moon is traditionally called the Wolf Moon, a name rooted in history rather than astrology. It reflects a time when people noticed wolves howling more frequently during cold winter months.

This year’s Wolf Moon is also a supermoon, meaning it occurs when the Moon is closer to Earth than usual. Because of this, it appears slightly larger and brighter than an average full moon. The difference may not be dramatic, but it’s noticeable — especially during moonrise.

How To Watch The Supermoon Clearly

You don’t need any special equipment to enjoy this event. No telescope or binoculars required. Simply step outside and look toward the east during moonrise.

Try to find a spot with a clear view of the horizon. Trees, buildings, or hills can actually make the Moon look even bigger due to the Moon illusion, a visual effect that enhances its size when it’s close to the ground.

Even if you’re in a city, light pollution won’t spoil the view. The Moon is bright enough to shine through. However, if you’re in a darker area, you may notice more details like subtle shadows and surface textures.

For photography lovers, the early evening is the best time to capture the Moon before it rises higher and appears smaller.

A Bonus Treat For Skywatchers

The excitement doesn’t end with the supermoon. About a week later, Jupiter reaches opposition, meaning it will rise at sunset and remain visible all night, shining at its brightest of the year, according to a Forbes report.

If you enjoy stargazing, early January 2026 offers the perfect reason to look up. The year begins quietly, beautifully, and with a gentle reminder that the sky is always moving — even when we’re not watching.