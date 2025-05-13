Indian Scientist Transforms Carbon Dioxide Into Clean Fuel Using Sunlight In Major Renewable Energy Breakthrough

In a groundbreaking advancement for clean energy and climate action, Professor Indrajit Shown of the Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), Chennai, has developed an innovative method to convert carbon dioxide (CO₂) into renewable fuel using only sunlight. This eco-friendly breakthrough, achieved in collaboration with National Taiwan University, has been published in the prestigious journal Nano Energy.

The research aligns with several key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations and offers a promising path forward in addressing global warming and fossil fuel dependence.

Turning a Greenhouse Gas into Green Energy

Professor Shown’s team engineered a special material composed of zinc and sulfur-based compounds that efficiently harness sunlight. This material captures and converts CO₂ into acetaldehyde, a compound widely used in creating renewable fuels. Unlike previous technologies, this system operates under natural sunlight and is nearly 200 times more effective than earlier methods.

“The idea wasn’t just about academic discovery — it’s about real-world impact,” said Professor Shown. “Our research is focused on offering actionable, sustainable solutions for the planet.”

A Dual Solution for Energy and Environment

By simultaneously addressing the excess of atmospheric CO₂ and the growing demand for clean energy, this innovation offers a two-fold benefit: mitigating the effects of climate change and generating sustainable fuel sources.

“This advancement shows the power of international collaboration and interdisciplinary research,” Professor Shown added, emphasizing that the breakthrough was the result of teamwork between Indian and Taiwanese scientists.

Confirmed Results and Next Steps

What makes this method particularly remarkable is its reliability. Tests confirmed that the fuel was genuinely derived from carbon dioxide and not from any external contamination. The process uses standard sunlight, eliminating the need for artificial or controlled light sources — making it scalable and accessible.

Dr SN Sridhara, Vice Chancellor of HITS, called it “a giant leap toward solving climate change,” adding, “By harnessing solar energy to convert CO₂ into useful fuels, this development not only pushes scientific boundaries but also provides a practical roadmap to combat one of the planet’s most critical challenges.”

Looking ahead, the research team plans to integrate artificial intelligence into their work to identify even more efficient materials for clean fuel generation. With this discovery, HITS is setting a powerful example of how Indian science and global cooperation can build a greener, more sustainable future.