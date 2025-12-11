Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS: How And When To Observe The Rare Cosmic Visitor Before Its December 19 Close Approach To Earth?

The rare and mysterious comet 3I/ATLAS is preparing for its closest approach to Earth this month. On December 19, the interstellar visitor will pass by our planet at a distance of 167 million miles (270 million kilometers). Although it will be on the opposite side of the Sun, NASA has confirmed that the comet poses no threat to Earth. The agency also notes that 3I/ATLAS will remain visible to telescopes and space missions for several more months before it exits our solar system.

This unusual comet has generated global interest among scientists and astronomers. As only the third known interstellar object to enter our solar system, it has displayed intriguing and unpredictable behavior, including color changes and the appearance and disappearance of its tail. These traits have sparked speculation online — including claims that it might be an alien spacecraft — but researchers emphasise that its characteristics remain consistent with natural cometary activity.

Multiple space missions, including NASA spacecraft near Mars and ESA’s Juice mission, have captured observations of the comet during its journey. However, there is currently no confirmation on whether 3I/ATLAS will be visible from India.

NASA continues to reassure the public that 3I/ATLAS will stay at a safe distance, coming no closer than about 170 million miles (275 million km) from Earth.

How to Watch Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS

As reported by Space.com, 3I/ATLAS will make its closest pass to Earth on December 19, 2025, at a distance of 1.8 astronomical units (around 270 million km). Scientists have clarified that it will not be visible to the naked eye.

However, skywatchers with the right equipment may be able to spot it:

Viewing Requirements

A telescope with at least an 8-inch aperture is essential.

Best viewing time: eastern predawn hours, when the skies are darker and clearer.

Use tools such as NASA’s Eyes on the Solar System or telescope-guided tracking apps to follow its movement.

Patience is important — the comet appears as a faint, slow-moving object against the starry background.

Scientific Insights: The Comet Is Emitting X-Rays

In a new development, Japanese scientists have detected X-ray emissions coming from 3I/ATLAS. Observations over two days revealed that these emissions surround a region extending 400,000 km around the comet’s nucleus.

Although it may seem unusual, scientists explain that X-ray emission from comets is common. When sunlight heats the comet’s icy surface, it releases clouds of gas. As this gas interacts with the solar wind, a charge-exchange reaction occurs, producing distinctive X-ray radiation.