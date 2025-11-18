Is NASA Set To Unveil Extraordinary New Images Of Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS? Here’s What To Expect From The Live Broadcast
NASA is preparing to release stunning new images of the rare interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, offering fresh scientific insights into its journey through our solar system. The upcoming live broadcast will reveal how multiple NASA missions captured detailed visuals of this cosmic visitor.
- NASA is gearing up to release brand-new images of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS.
- 3I/ATLAS is only the third confirmed interstellar object to enter our cosmic neighbourhood.
- The agency expects the event to provide new scientific insights into the nature of this rare interstellar comet.
Trending Photos
NASA is gearing up to release brand-new images of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, giving the public a rare chance to observe one of the most unusual objects to pass through our solar system. Discovered earlier this year by the ATLAS observatory, 3I/ATLAS is only the third confirmed interstellar object to enter our cosmic neighbourhood.
While it poses no danger to Earth, its close approach has allowed NASA’s spacecraft and ground-based observatories to capture valuable and detailed data.
NASA’s Live Event Will Showcase Latest Discoveries
NASA will present the newly captured visuals during a live broadcast, where scientists will discuss how different missions monitored the comet’s movement and behaviour during its journey.
According to NASA Solar System on X (formerly Twitter), the broadcast is scheduled for Wednesday, November 19 at 3 PM EST, and will feature never-before-seen imagery of 3I/ATLAS.
On Wed., Nov. 19 at 3pm EST (20:00 GMT), we’re hosting a live event to share new imagery of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, collected by our fleet of @NASA space missions! Use #AskNASA to submit questions for NASA leadership to answer on-air. Details: https://t.co/hcWn028A8D pic.twitter.com/Z4bj6mDbq2 — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) November 17, 2025
Where the Broadcast Originates
The live event will stream from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. During the session, NASA will share visual data collected by several space- and ground-based missions. The agency expects the event to provide new scientific insights into the nature of this rare interstellar comet.
How to Watch the 3I/ATLAS Live Event
To ensure global access, NASA will stream the event across multiple platforms, including:
NASA+
NASA mobile app
NASA.gov website
NASA YouTube channel
Amazon Prime Video
Viewers may also send questions using the hashtag #AskNASA on social media. Selected questions will be addressed during the broadcast.
Guidelines for Journalists
Media professionals who want to attend virtually must share the following details:
Full name
Professional affiliation
Email address
Phone number
These must be submitted at least two hours before the event begins.
NASA Officials Who Will Lead the Briefing
Several senior NASA leaders will participate to explain the new imagery and the significance of studying 3I/ATLAS:
Amit Kshatriya, Associate Administrator – will offer mission context
Nicky Fox, Head of Science Mission Directorate – will outline scientific goals
Shawn Domagal-Goldman, Acting Director, Astrophysics Division – will discuss what interstellar comets teach us
Tom Statler, Lead Scientist for Solar System Small Bodies – will explain why 3I/ATLAS stands out
Their expertise will help audiences understand how interstellar objects differ from typical comets and what they reveal about planetary formation and galactic evolution.
Why 3I/ATLAS Is Scientifically Important
Interstellar comets like 3I/ATLAS offer scientists an opportunity to study environments that exist far beyond our solar system.
Because they originate from other planetary systems, their composition and behaviour help researchers explore:
How stars and planets form elsewhere in the Milky Way
Differences between local comets and interstellar ones
Whether physical and chemical processes are consistent throughout the galaxy
These rare objects act as natural samples from distant regions humans currently cannot reach.
As excitement builds ahead of NASA’s highly anticipated broadcast, the upcoming reveal of new 3I/ATLAS imagery promises to deepen our understanding of interstellar visitors and the mysteries they carry across the galaxy. This rare opportunity to witness fresh visuals and expert insights reminds us how vast, dynamic, and interconnected our cosmic neighbourhood truly is. Whether you're a space enthusiast or simply curious about the universe, NASA’s live event is one you won’t want to miss — a moment that brings science, discovery, and wonder directly to your screen.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv