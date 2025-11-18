Is NASA Set To Unveil Extraordinary New Images Of Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS? Here’s What To Expect From The Live Broadcast

NASA is gearing up to release brand-new images of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, giving the public a rare chance to observe one of the most unusual objects to pass through our solar system. Discovered earlier this year by the ATLAS observatory, 3I/ATLAS is only the third confirmed interstellar object to enter our cosmic neighbourhood.

While it poses no danger to Earth, its close approach has allowed NASA’s spacecraft and ground-based observatories to capture valuable and detailed data.

NASA’s Live Event Will Showcase Latest Discoveries

NASA will present the newly captured visuals during a live broadcast, where scientists will discuss how different missions monitored the comet’s movement and behaviour during its journey.

According to NASA Solar System on X (formerly Twitter), the broadcast is scheduled for Wednesday, November 19 at 3 PM EST, and will feature never-before-seen imagery of 3I/ATLAS.

On Wed., Nov. 19 at 3pm EST (20:00 GMT), we're hosting a live event to share new imagery of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, collected by our fleet of @NASA space missions! Use #AskNASA to submit questions for NASA leadership to answer on-air.

Where the Broadcast Originates

The live event will stream from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. During the session, NASA will share visual data collected by several space- and ground-based missions. The agency expects the event to provide new scientific insights into the nature of this rare interstellar comet.

How to Watch the 3I/ATLAS Live Event

To ensure global access, NASA will stream the event across multiple platforms, including:

NASA+

NASA mobile app

NASA.gov website

NASA YouTube channel

Amazon Prime Video

Viewers may also send questions using the hashtag #AskNASA on social media. Selected questions will be addressed during the broadcast.

Guidelines for Journalists

Media professionals who want to attend virtually must share the following details:

Full name

Professional affiliation

Email address

Phone number

These must be submitted at least two hours before the event begins.

NASA Officials Who Will Lead the Briefing

Several senior NASA leaders will participate to explain the new imagery and the significance of studying 3I/ATLAS:

Amit Kshatriya, Associate Administrator – will offer mission context

Nicky Fox, Head of Science Mission Directorate – will outline scientific goals

Shawn Domagal-Goldman, Acting Director, Astrophysics Division – will discuss what interstellar comets teach us

Tom Statler, Lead Scientist for Solar System Small Bodies – will explain why 3I/ATLAS stands out

Their expertise will help audiences understand how interstellar objects differ from typical comets and what they reveal about planetary formation and galactic evolution.

Why 3I/ATLAS Is Scientifically Important

Interstellar comets like 3I/ATLAS offer scientists an opportunity to study environments that exist far beyond our solar system.

Because they originate from other planetary systems, their composition and behaviour help researchers explore:

How stars and planets form elsewhere in the Milky Way

Differences between local comets and interstellar ones

Whether physical and chemical processes are consistent throughout the galaxy

These rare objects act as natural samples from distant regions humans currently cannot reach.

As excitement builds ahead of NASA’s highly anticipated broadcast, the upcoming reveal of new 3I/ATLAS imagery promises to deepen our understanding of interstellar visitors and the mysteries they carry across the galaxy. This rare opportunity to witness fresh visuals and expert insights reminds us how vast, dynamic, and interconnected our cosmic neighbourhood truly is. Whether you're a space enthusiast or simply curious about the universe, NASA’s live event is one you won’t want to miss — a moment that brings science, discovery, and wonder directly to your screen.