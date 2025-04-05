ISRO’s POEM-4 Safely Re-Enters Earth’s Atmosphere, Reinforces Space Debris-Free Commitment
ISRO's POEM-4 module, part of the PSLV-C60 mission, made a safe re-entry into Earth's atmosphere on April 4, 2025, underlining India’s dedication to a debris-free space environment.
- ISRO announced the successful atmospheric re-entry of its fourth PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM-4)
- Throughout its operational period, POEM-4 hosted 24 payloads, including 14 from ISRO and 10 from non-governmental entities
- This event highlights ISRO’s leadership in responsible space practices, setting an example for sustainable space operations worldwide
Bengaluru:ISRO on Friday said the fourth edition of the PSLV Orbital platform Experiment Module (POEM-4), the repurposed spent upper stage of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle used for the space docking experiment mission, has re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere.
The module re-entered Earth’s atmosphere and impacted safely in the Indian Ocean at 02:33 UTC (08:03 IST) on April 4, 2025, ISRO confirmed in a post on social media platform ‘X’.
Describing the re-entry as a milestone, ISRO said the event showcases its ongoing commitment to reducing space debris and supporting the long-term sustainability of outer space through its Debris Free Space Mission (DFSM).
Atmospheric Re-entry of POEM-4
POEM-4 was initially launched on December 30, 2024, as part of the PSLV-C60 mission, which successfully deployed twin SPADEX satellites at an altitude of 475 km. Following satellite deployment, the specially adapted upper stage—designated as POEM-4—remained in orbit for experimental purposes.
The module was later de-orbited through engine restarts, bringing it to a nearly circular orbit at 350 km altitude with a 55.2° inclination. In a critical step to ensure safety, ISRO passivated the upper stage by venting out any leftover fuel, thereby reducing risks of accidental break-up.
Throughout its operational period, POEM-4 hosted 24 payloads, including 14 from ISRO and 10 from non-governmental entities (NGEs). All the onboard instruments functioned successfully, generating significant scientific data.
ISRO, in collaboration with the United States Space Command (USSPACECOM), closely tracked POEM-4 during its time in orbit. As the module’s orbit decayed to 174 km x 165 km, predictions pointed to an imminent atmospheric re-entry on April 4. The process was diligently monitored by ISRO’s System for Safe and Sustainable Space Operations Management (IS4OM), ensuring a controlled and safe descent.
(With PTI inputs)
