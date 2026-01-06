Meet 3I-ATLAS, The Ancient Cosmic Voyager: Could This Interstellar Comet Be Older Than The Sun?

When astronomers spotted a faint object speeding through the outer Solar System in mid-2025, no one expected it to rewrite parts of cosmic history. The object, now called 3I/ATLAS, has quickly become one of the most fascinating space discoveries in recent years. Early studies suggest it was not formed with our Sun or even within our familiar corner of the Milky Way. Scientists believe this mysterious comet could be a relic from the galaxy’s earliest days, possibly billions of years older than Earth and even older than the Sun itself.

As researchers rush to observe it before it disappears back into interstellar space, 3I/ATLAS is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to study ancient material created around long-dead stars. Its brief visit has also sparked public curiosity and debate, including cautious discussions about unusual features that some scientists believe deserve closer examination.

How 3I/ATLAS Was Discovered and Why It’s So Special

3I/ATLAS was first detected on 1 July 2025 by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) observatory in Chile. Almost immediately, astronomers noticed something unusual about its movement. Unlike normal comets that orbit the Sun, this object was travelling far too fast to be held by the Sun’s gravity.

Further calculations showed that it followed a hyperbolic path, confirming that it had entered our Solar System from interstellar space and would eventually leave it forever. This made it only the third confirmed interstellar object ever observed, after 1I/‘Oumuamua in 2017 and 2I/Borisov in 2019. While its official name is C/2025 N1 (ATLAS), it is widely known as 3I/ATLAS, highlighting its rare status.

Why Scientists Believe 3I/ATLAS Is Extremely Ancient

What truly sets 3I/ATLAS apart is its estimated age. Research led by Associate Professor Michele Bannister from the University of Canterbury suggests the comet could be between 8 and 14 billion years old. For comparison, our Solar System is only about 4.6 billion years old.

One major clue is its incredible speed—about 58 kilometres per second as it passes through the Sun’s gravitational pull. Such velocity indicates that the comet likely originated in the Milky Way’s thick disk, a region known for containing some of the galaxy’s oldest stars. If this is confirmed, it would mean 3I/ATLAS formed around a star that may have disappeared long before the Sun was born.

A Chemical Makeup Unlike Anything in Our Solar System

Observations of 3I/ATLAS have also revealed a chemical composition very different from comets formed in our Solar System. As it approached the Sun, astronomers detected strong spectral signatures of atomic iron and the extremely rare atomic nickel—a combination rarely seen in known comets.

Data from the James Webb Space Telescope added another layer to the mystery. The comet appears to contain a high amount of carbon dioxide, suggesting it formed in a much colder region far away from its original star. These unusual chemical traits further support the idea that 3I/ATLAS comes from a completely different and ancient stellar system.

A Short Visit With Huge Scientific Value

According to NASA, 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to the Sun in late October 2025 and passed closest to Earth in December 2025. While it poses no threat to our planet, its fast journey means scientists have very limited time to study it.

After a predicted gravitational interaction in March 2026, the comet is expected to be flung back into interstellar space. Researchers believe they have only a few hundred days to analyse its structure, chemistry, and behaviour before this rare cosmic visitor disappears forever.

Debate and Curiosity Around Unusual Features

Although most scientists agree that 3I/ATLAS is a natural interstellar comet, it has not escaped controversy. Avi Loeb, a Harvard University astrophysicist, has suggested that certain unusual features deserve closer attention. These include unexpected brightness changes and what he describes as an “anti-tail”—a feature that appears to point toward the Sun rather than away from it.

While these ideas are approached with caution, they have added to the intense global interest surrounding 3I/ATLAS. Whether it simply deepens our understanding of early galactic history or raises new questions altogether, one thing is clear: this ancient traveller is giving humanity a rare glimpse into the Milky Way’s distant past.