NASA’s Perseverance rover, currently exploring the rim of Jezero Crater on Mars, has made a striking new discovery—an unusual, dark-colored rock now officially named “Skull Hill.” This angular, jagged formation stands out dramatically against the lighter-toned terrain of a site known as “Port Anson,” situated on the lower slopes of “Witch Hazel Hill.”

Captured by the rover’s powerful Mastcam-Z imaging system, Skull Hill is believed to be a “float” rock—meaning it likely originated in a different location and was transported to where it now rests, possibly by an impact or geological shift. Its rugged surface features small pits, potentially created by erosion or wind scouring, which further distinguishes it from the surrounding Martian landscape.

Adding to the intrigue, the nearby soil is dotted with tiny spherical particles called spherules. These features have previously fascinated scientists for their enigmatic origins and unique shapes. While Skull Hill’s dark hue resembles meteorites previously found in Gale Crater by NASA’s Curiosity rover, initial data suggests otherwise.

Chemical analysis conducted by the rover’s SuperCam instrument reveals that Skull Hill does not share the typical iron-nickel composition of meteorites. Instead, scientists believe it may be an igneous rock formed from cooled magma or lava, rich in minerals like olivine and pyroxene—both common in volcanic formations found on Earth and Mars.

By analyzing the mineral content and texture of Skull Hill and surrounding rocks, researchers hope to unravel the geological history of the Jezero Crater. Whether these rocks were formed by volcanic activity or thrown out by a major impact event, their composition could hold key information about Mars’ past environmental conditions—and whether it was ever suitable for microbial life.

The Perseverance rover’s continued work at Witch Hazel Hill is helping to build a clearer picture of the Red Planet’s complex geological timeline. Each discovery adds valuable insight as NASA lays the groundwork for future human exploration of Mars, making findings like Skull Hill more than just curious rocks—they are pieces of an ancient planetary puzzle waiting to be solved.