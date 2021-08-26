हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NASA

On 9th anniversary of Curiosity rover on Mars NASA shares stunning image - Check here

To mark the occasion of 9 years of Mars exploration NASA posted a new panorama image from the Curiosity rover.

On 9th anniversary of Curiosity rover on Mars NASA shares stunning image - Check here
Image credit: NASA

New Delhi: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance Mars Rover has been in the headlines lately but it is not the only 'rover' on the red planet.

The US space agency has another Mars rover named 'Curiosity' that recentlycelebrated its ninth landing anniversary on the red planet. To mark the occasion of nine years of Mars exploration NASA posted a new panorama image from the Curiosity rover.

The Curiosity rover touched down the Gale Crater on August 5, 2012. Curiosity’s mission began on the surface of the crater but it has spent most of the last nine years climbing higher on the crater’s central peak, known as Mount Sharp.

The panorama image by the Curiosity rover reveals various characteristic features of the Martian land. The rover can see all the way to the rim of the crater some 20 miles away. That’s possible because it’s currently winter on Mars when there is less dust in the air. 

The rover has travelled a total of 16.3 mi (26.3 km), climbed 1,509 ft (460 m) in elevation & collected 32 drilled samples which will help the scientist to understand why and how Mars lost its water. These discoveries will feed into the ongoing Perseverance mission, which is exploring another part of the red planet.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NASAPerseveranceMarsMars Curiosity rover
Next
Story

NASA halts work on lunar lander by SpaceX after Blue Origin files suit

Must Watch

PT10M30S

Diplomatic communication took place between China and Taliban, Chinese diplomat met in Afghanistan