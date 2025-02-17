India has marked a significant achievement in deep-sea exploration with the successful wet testing of its fourth-generation human submersible, Matsya-6000. Developed under the Deep Ocean Mission by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), the submersible underwent rigorous trials, paving the way for future deep-water demonstrations.

Following extensive dry tests at NIOT’s facility, Matsya-6000 was transported to L&T Shipbuilding in Kattupalli, where wet tests were conducted between January 27 and February 12, 2025. The trials involved five manned and five unmanned dives, verifying critical functionalities such as power and control systems, flotation stability, human support, and maneuverability. These successful evaluations have strengthened confidence in conducting demonstrations at depths of up to 500 meters by the end of 2025.

Under Deep Ocean Mission, NIOT is developing 4th Generation deep-ocean Human Submersible Matsya-6000. After completing extensive dry tests in Matsya’s hanger at NIOT, wet tests were carried out at L&T Shipbuilding facility in Kattupalli during Jan/Feb 25. During 5 manned and 5… pic.twitter.com/sBlWntv51r — MoES NIOT (@MoesNiot) February 17, 2025

Engineered to accommodate three crew members within its 2.1-meter diameter spherical hull, Matsya-6000 represents a major step in India’s ocean exploration initiatives. The submersible incorporates a main ballast system for diving, thrusters for multidirectional movement, a battery bank for power, and syntactic foam for buoyancy. Additionally, it is equipped with advanced control hardware, underwater navigation tools, and multiple communication systems, including an acoustic modem, VHF radio, and GPS for precise location tracking.

The testing process included a thorough assessment of Matsya-6000’s life-support system, environmental monitoring displays, navigation joysticks, and scientific payloads, which consist of high-tech oceanographic sensors, lighting, and cameras. While overall results were promising, the trials highlighted the need for further evaluations at greater depths to refine underwater communication systems.

Matsya-6000 is a key component of the Samudrayan Project, spearheaded by the Ministry of Earth Sciences under the Deep Ocean Mission. The successful trials reinforce India’s commitment to advancing indigenous deep-sea technology, opening new frontiers in ocean research and exploration.