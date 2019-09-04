Striking images of Hurricane Dorian captured from International Space Station

The International Space Station Wednesday captured dramatic images of Hurricane Dorian, one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes on record, from the International Space Station. The images show the massive scale of the deadly tropical storm as seen from space.

At least five people have died in Bahamas' Abaco Islands from Hurricane Dorian after it made landfall on the Island country on Sunday and wreaked havoc with wind speed of up to 297 kmph. The hurricane is now on its way to Florida, where a state of emergency has been declared by the state government.

NASA Astronaut and resident of the International Space Station Christina H Koch shared astonishing images taken from the space station. “#HurricaneDorian as seen from @Space_Station earlier today. Hoping everyone in its path stays safe,” tweeted Koch.

#HurricaneDorian as seen from @Space_Station earlier today. Hoping everyone in its path stays safe. pic.twitter.com/6vejLDPJHF — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) September 2, 2019

Nick Hague, another NASA Astronaut and resident of the International Space Station, shared: “The eye of #HurricaneDorain. You can feel the power of the storm when you stare into its eye from above. Stay safe everyone!”

The eye of #HurricaneDorain. You can feel the power of the storm when you stare into its eye from above. Stay safe everyone! pic.twitter.com/yN3MGidY3N — Nick Hague (@AstroHague) September 2, 2019

After rampaging through the Caribbean, Dorian`s wind speeds dropped to make it a Category 2 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson intensity scale, with forecasters warning it's still dangerous.

Hurricane Dorian carved a path of destruction through the Bahamas and relief officials on Tuesday were preparing for a humanitarian crisis after one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the islands killed at least five people, with the scale of the disaster as yet unknown.