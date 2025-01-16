Advertisement
Stuck Astronaut Sunita Williams Steps Out For Walk After 7 Months In Orbit: NASA

Jan 16, 2025
NASA's stuck astronaut Sunita Williams steps out on spacewalk after 7 months in orbit Cape Canaveral (US), Jan 16 (AP) One of NASA's two stuck astronauts got a much welcomed change of scenery Thursday, stepping out on her first spacewalk since arriving at the International Space Station more than seven months ago.

Indian-origin Sunita Williams, the station's commander, had to tackle some overdue outdoor repair work alongside NASA's Nick Hague. Plans called for Williams to float back out next week with Butch Wilmore.
Williams and Wilmore launched aboard Boeing's new Starliner capsule last June on what should have been a weeklong test flight. But Starliner trouble dragged out their return, and NASA ordered the capsule to come back empty. Then SpaceX delayed the launch of their replacements, meaning the two won't be home until late March or early April — ten months after launching.

It was the first spacewalk by NASA astronauts since an aborted one last summer. US spacewalks were put on hold after water leaked into the airlock from the cooling loop for an astronaut's suit. NASA said the problem has been fixed.

This was the eighth spacewalk for Williams, who has lived on the space station before.

