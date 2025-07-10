The Earth’s Clock Is Wobbling – And 3 Days This Year Will Be Just A Bit Too Short

New Delhi: Something strange is about to happen and you will not feel a thing. But Earth will. On July 9, July 22 and August 5, the planet will spin just a little too fast. Scientists say each of these days will be between 1.3 and 1.51 milliseconds shorter than usual. It will not be enough for your alarm clock to notice but enough for the universe to.

This tiny tick on the cosmic clock has everything to do with gravity, the moon and the wobbly way earth turns on its axis. Think of it like a spinning top – sometimes smooth and sometimes twitchy.

The Moon Is Pulling Strings Again

It begins with the moon. Every day, it tugs on earth’s surface. Oceans swell. Tides shift. But this year, the moon is positioned farther from earth’s equator and closer to the poles. That is like pulling a top from above instead of its side. It spins faster. Earth reacts the same way. The result – a few days this summer will quietly fall short of the full 24 hours.

Earth's Long History of Time Drift

A billion years ago, earth’s days lasted just 19 hours. The moon sat closer back then, yanking harder on the planet’s spin. As it drifted away, earth slowed. Our days lengthened.

That has been the trend until recently. Something changed.

In 2020, earth hit a record speed. It spun faster than at any time since scientists started tracking it in the 1970s. On July 5, 2024, we lived through the shortest recorded day ever – 1.66 milliseconds shy of a full rotation.

Now 2025 is bringing more of these odd little sprints. And no, this is not merely a lunar thing.

We’re Shifting Earth’s Weight Literally

Scientists at NASA have run the numbers. Between 2000 and 2018, human activity, mainly the melting of glaciers and the movement of groundwater, lengthened days by about 1.33 milliseconds per century.

We are literally redistributing earth’s mass. When ice melts or water shifts underground, the planet's spin changes.

Geophysicist Richard Holme explains it, “There is more land in the northern hemisphere than the south. In northern summer, the trees get leaves. This means that mass is moved from the ground to above the ground further away from the earth’s spin axis.”

It is the same principle figure skaters use. Tuck your arms in, you spin faster. Stretch them out, and you slow down.

Seasonal leaf growth. Ice loss. Water tables. Earth notices them all. And so does time.

Even natural disasters make a dent. Japan’s 2011 earthquake shortened the day by 1.8 microseconds. That is one-millionth of a second. But it is there.

What Happens When Earth Spins Too Fast?

Nothing you can feel. Our clocks will still read 24:00. No skipped hours. No missed meetings. But scientists are watching closely. If the gap between earth's spin and atomic time ever grows bigger than 900 milliseconds, the International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems Service (IERS) steps in. They add a “leap second” to keep things aligned.

That has not happened yet. But over time, these tiny mismatches add up.

So on July 9 and 22 and August 5, earth will hum along just a beat faster. The moon will stretch its arm across the sky, the trees will leaf up in the north and the planet will do what it has always done – dance between slow and fast. A silent performance. A quiet reminder that even time, our most constant friend, wobbles now and then.