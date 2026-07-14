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Watch- From Palakkad to ISS, Indian-origin astronaut Dr Anil Menon launched for an 8-month-long space expedition

Dr Menon who is a specialist in emergency and aerospace medicine will serve both as a researcher and a test subject during the mission. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 09:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 09:32 PM IST
Watch- From Palakkad to ISS, Indian-origin astronaut Dr Anil Menon launched for an 8-month-long space expedition
Image Credit: L- NASA astronaut Dr Anil Menon along with cosmonauts Anna Kikina and Oleg Dubrov/ R- Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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