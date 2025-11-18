Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2986574https://zeenews.india.com/science-environment/why-ants-move-in-a-line-know-the-secret-reason-behind-their-discipline-2986574.html
NewsScience & Environment
WHY ANTS MOVE IN A LINE

Why Ants Move In A Line? Know The Secret Reason Behind Their Discipline

Experts explain that ants walk in a line because they follow chemical signals known as pheromones. When a scout ant discovers food, it walks back to its colony while releasing a pheromone trail on the ground.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 04:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Why Ants Move In A Line? Know The Secret Reason Behind Their DisciplineAnts moving in a line. (Image: freepik)

If you have ever watched ants move, you might have noticed that they almost always walk in a neat line, one behind the other. While it may look like discipline or training, scientists say this pattern is actually the result of chemical communication, teamwork, and survival instincts. According to researchers who study insect behaviour, the secret lies in a special scent trail that helps ants move efficiently, find food, and stay safe.

Pheromones

Experts explain that ants walk in a line because they follow chemical signals known as pheromones. When a scout ant discovers food, it walks back to its colony while releasing a pheromone trail on the ground. This invisible chemical path acts like a guide for other ants.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As more ants follow the path, they also release the same chemical, making the trail stronger. The stronger the pheromone smell, the more ants are attracted to it. This system helps the colony quickly reach food sources without getting lost or wasting time.

Scientists say this behaviour shows how ants communicate without speaking or making sounds. The entire colony depends on these signals for coordination, similar to humans using maps or navigation apps.

Teamwork Saves Time and Energy

Moving in a line also helps ants save energy and work more efficiently. By following a single path, ants avoid bumping into each other and reduce confusion. This organised movement lets thousands of ants travel quickly to food sources and return to the nest without chaos.

(Also Read: Why Are Shirt Pockets Always On The Left Side?)

Researchers note that ants rarely choose random routes. Instead, they choose the shortest and safest paths and reinforce them with pheromones. Over time, the colony develops highways that all ants follow.

This teamwork makes ants one of the most successful species on Earth when it comes to cooperation and resource sharing.

Safety in Numbers

Scientists also point out that moving in a line helps protect ants from predators. When ants travel together, they appear larger and more intimidating to small insects that may try to attack them. In dense forests or grasslands, moving in a line also helps the colony avoid dangerous areas such as water puddles, poisonous plants, or territories of other insect colonies.

A Living Network

Experts say that the ant trail system works almost like a living traffic network. It updates in real time. If an obstacle blocks the path, ants explore alternative routes. Once a new safe path is found, they mark it with pheromones and the entire colony adjusts within minutes.

Scientists believe humans can learn from this natural system. In fact, some computer algorithms and traffic management models are inspired by ant movement and pheromone-based decision-making. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Result 18-11-2025: Assam State Tuesday Lucky Draw OUT
Technology
India’s GCC Workforce To Almost Double To Touch 3.46 Million By 2030 In AI Era
UP Bagless School Programme
UP Launches 10-Day Bagless School Plan To Make Learning Fun For Class 6-8
delhi blast news
NIA Arrests Key Aide In Delhi Car Blast For Alleged Drone, Rocket Tech Support
Ukraine Rafale jets deal
100 Fighters: Is France's Massive Rafale Deal A Ticking Time Bomb For Russia?
Technology news
Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro Launched In India; Check Specs, Price
3I ATLAS
Interstellar Comet 31/ATLAS Is Leaving Our Solar System: Watch It Live Here
BGIS
BGIS Is Among India's Top 10 Boys Boarding School
Madvi Hidma Killed
Most Wanted Maoist Madvi Hidma Linked To Dantewada Massacres Neutralised
Technology news
Realme UI 7.0 Beta Now Available In India: Check Features And How To Install