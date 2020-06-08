5 asteroids to flypast Earth within 4.6 million miles in next 4 days, shows Asteroid Watch widget

World's premier space agency NASA's Asteroid Watch widget to track asteroids and comets shows that the next five Earth approaches are within 4.6 million miles (7.5 million kilometers or 19.5 times the distance to the moon).

As per the widget, an asteroid of 310 feet will approach the earth on Monday (June 8) and its closest approach will be 1,820,000 miles.

Another asteroid of 64 feet is also going to aproach towards earth on Monday and its closest approach to planet earth will be 761,000 miles.

On Wednesday (June 10), an asteroid of 65 feet is approaching towards earth and it will flypast earth at a distance of 4,120,000 miles. Another asteroid of 65 feet is approaching towards the earth on June 11 (Thursday) and according to Asteroid Watch widget its closest approach will be 3,630,000 miles.

On Thursday (June 11), one more asteroid is approaching towards earth and this celestial body measuring 60 feet will have its closest approach at 2,350,000 miles.

It is to be noted that the average distance between Earth and the moon is about 239,000 miles (385,000 kilometers).

The Widget displays the date of closest approach, approximate object diameter, relative size and distance from Earth for each encounter. The name of the object is displayed when the user moves the mouse over its encounter date. Clicking on the encounter date will display a Web page with details about that object.