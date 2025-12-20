The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is providing a Christmas present to the world with a historic space mission. On the 24th of December 2025, the LVM3, the highest ever launch vehicle by India, will take off from Sriharikota with the BlueBird Block-2, the highest ever communication satellite launched into the Low Earth Orbit.

LVM3-M6 is a commercial launch mission conducted through a company named NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) on behalf of a US company named AST SpaceMobile. This mission will bring a revolution in worldwide connectivity by facilitating smartphones to connect directly to satellites without any ground towers.

The Mission: Direct-to-Cellular Broadband

The main satellite for this satellite Internet service is the BlueBird Block-2, which has a mass of 6,100 kg and is an engineering wonder in its own right. The satellite is capable of offering seamless links for voice and video as well as data support with 4G or 5G internet capabilities for standard smartphones directly.

- Record-Breaking Size: The satellite is endowed with a record-breaking 223 square meter phased array antenna, which is currently the largest in commercial orbit.

Global Reach: The purpose of this constellation is to narrow the digital divide by ensuring that high-speed internet is available in even the most distant corners of the world.

Introducing The 'Bahubali' Rocket

Also commonly known as "Bahubali" because of its might, the Launch Vehicle Mark-III, or LVM3, is the best rocket from ISRO.

Features: The configuration included heights of 43.5 meters and liftoff weights of 640 tonnes with three stages of propulsion featuring solid strap-on stages (S200), liquid core propulsion (L110), and cryogenic upper stages (C25).

Record of Success: This vehicle has already launched Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3, and 72 satellites for OneWeb constellation missions. This vehicle is known as the LVM3.

Heaviest Payload: It is the first time that ISRO will have a single 6.1-tonne payload.

Launch Countdown: Christmas Eve schedule

Space fans can catch the live footage as the Indian nation continues to celebrate yet another achievement in space travel.

Date & Time : Dec-24-2025, 08:54 AM (IST).

Orbit Destination: Orbit radius of 520km and circular orbit.

Velocity: The satellite will separate from the rocket with a speed of 7.6 kilometers per second, which is simply astonishing.

India's Growing Footprint in the Space Market

This mission marked the sixth flight of the LVM3 and its third dedicated commercial venture. By successfully handling a payload as complex as BlueBird, ISRO is cementing India’s position as a preferred destination for heavy-lift commercial launches.

With eight consecutive successful missions behind it, the LVM3 continues to demonstrate the reliability of Indian engineering on the global stage.

