Space Force to launch X-37B space plane on secret mission: How to watch live

The Space Force will launch a robotic X-37B space plane on a new secret mission for the US military on Saturday and the new liftoff time is scheduled at 7.43 pm (IST) (1413 GMT) after bad weather prevented a launch try earlier in the day. If the weather permits, the space plane will lift off atop an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida and begin its mission in Earth orbit, according to space.com.

Viewers can watch the liftoff live here:

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) built the Atlas V rocket for this mission. The weather is a key concern, with Air Force officials forecasting just a 40 per cent chance of good conditions for launch.

Taking to micro-bloging site Twitter, the ULA said, "An updated briefing from Launch Weather Officer Jessica Williams says that current conditions are violating launch commit criteria rules for cumulus clouds and the electrical potential in the air. The ground winds are out of limits as well." Earlier it had said, "The weather is "no go" due to the rain showers streaming over the pad that violate the Cumulus Cloud Rule and high ground winds."

Space Force officials said Saturday's launch, called USSF-7, is dedicated to the many first responders and medical personnel who work daily to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to space.com.

"Our invincible American spirit drives us to motivate, collaborate, and innovate together to overcome adversity," Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett said in a statement. "In dedicating this mission to the nation's healthcare workers, first responders, and essential personnel, the Department celebrates those who are keeping America Strong."

"America Strong" is the tagline for this mission, with Space Force and ULA emblazoning it on the side of the Atlas V rocket along with the message: "In memory of COVID-19 victims and tribute to all first responders and front-line workers."