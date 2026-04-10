Toxic terrain: Deadly reality of lunar exploration

Going to the Moon sounds like the most exciting thing in the world. We have seen the pictures, heard the stories, and felt the pride. But nobody really talks about what the Moon does to the human body — quietly, slowly, and very seriously. Let us understand this together, in simple words.

When American astronauts last walked on the Moon in 1972, they stayed for just over three days. That was it. Even in those three days, something strange happened. They brought Moon dust back into their spacecraft on their boots, gloves, and suits. This dust — very fine, powder-like particles from the Moon's surface — smelled like burnt gunpowder. It stuck to everything. It irritated the eyes and throat. Some astronauts felt like they had a bad allergy attack right there on the Moon. Scientists later started calling this "lunar hay fever." Now imagine staying on the Moon for weeks or months. The dust alone becomes a serious problem.

NASA knows this. That is why they are working on better suits and equipment to reduce how much dust reaches the astronaut's body. But they also admit honestly — it cannot be completely avoided. Some exposure to Moon dust will always happen. And repeated exposure to this sharp, clingy dust can damage the lungs, skin, and eyes over time. This is not science fiction. This is a real medical concern for future missions.

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Now, here is something even bigger to understand. When we are on Earth, our planet acts like a giant shield. Earth has a magnetic field that protects us from harmful radiation coming from the sun and outer space. This protection works well up to a certain distance from Earth. But once astronauts go beyond that protective zone — which starts at around 2,000 kilometres above Earth — this shield is gone. They are fully exposed to dangerous cosmic radiation.

During the old Apollo missions in the 1960s and 70s, scientists managed this mainly by keeping the missions short and choosing the right time to go, when solar activity was low. It worked — but only partially. Years after those missions ended, studies showed that Apollo astronauts had a surprisingly higher number of eye problems, specifically cataracts, compared to normal people. The radiation had done quiet damage that showed up only later in life. This is the thing about deep space radiation. It does not hurt you immediately. It builds up slowly, like interest in a loan you did not notice.

Today, every astronaut going beyond Earth's protective zone wears a personal dosimeter — a small device that measures exactly how much radiation their body is absorbing. Scientists can also now study how radiation affects human cells and DNA, which was not possible before. As Dorit Donoviel, Executive Director of the Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH), explained in SpaceNews.com, even more remarkably, NASA is sending tiny lab-grown human tissue chips — made from astronauts' own stem cells — to the Moon on the upcoming Artemis II mission. Think of it as sending a mini version of the astronaut's body to study how space affects it in real conditions.

But radiation and dust are not the only problems. Space also changes how fluids move inside the human body. Without gravity pulling fluids downward as it does on Earth, fluids shift toward the head. This can cause vision problems and even change the structure of the brain slightly. Bones and muscles become weaker without the constant effort of fighting gravity. Sleep cycles get disturbed. The body's immune system does not work as efficiently. Mental sharpness can reduce. All of this happens together, at the same time, making space health one of the most complex challenges in modern science.

During Apollo missions, most of these changes were studied only after astronauts came back to Earth. By then, the damage was already done. Today, programs like Hermes focus on continuous health monitoring during the actual mission itself. Scientists can now see what is happening to the body in real time and act early if something goes wrong. Dorit Donoviel, writing in SpaceNews.com, rightly points out that preparing for long-term Moon missions is not a one-agency job — it needs governments, private companies, doctors, and researchers all working together with shared knowledge and standards.

Looking ahead, future Moon missions will be longer. Astronauts may stay on the Moon's surface for weeks. They will work harder physically, sleep less well, face more radiation, breathe more dust, and be farther from Earth with no quick way home. The medical kit for these missions must be like a Swiss army knife — smart, flexible, and capable of handling many different emergencies with limited resources.

Here is the beautiful part though. Everything we learn about keeping humans healthy in space also helps us improve healthcare on Earth — in remote areas, in extreme conditions, and in places where medical help does not arrive quickly. The Moon is not just a destination. It is a classroom. And right now, humanity is doing the most important homework it has ever done — learning how to survive beyond our own world, one heartbeat at a time.

(The views expressed by the author are his own and do not reflect those of Zee News.)

