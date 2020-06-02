हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NASA

What is a glittering dinosaur doing inside SpaceX’s Crew Dragon? Twitter flooded with speculations

SpaceX owned by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk created history by becoming the first private rocket company to launch two American astronauts toward orbit from Florida on Saturday (May 30).

What is a glittering dinosaur doing inside SpaceX’s Crew Dragon? Twitter flooded with speculations

New Delhi: SpaceX owned by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk created history by becoming the first private rocket company to launch two American astronauts toward orbit from Florida on Saturday (May 30).

However it was a glittering dinosaur inside the SpaceX’s Crew Dragon that has amused the Twitterati. First spotted by Twitter user Brian Bosche, the video has garnered 1.2 million views since it was posted. "Two humans (and one dinosaur) went to space today #SpaceX," Bosche wrote.

A report in The Verge later confirmed that the dinosaur toy acted as 'zero-g indicator'. When these start floating, they indicate that crew members onboard have reached zero gravity.

Reportedly, the sons of the astronauts are a lot into dinosaur toys. They accumulated all their dinosaur toys for their fathers before the launch of the mission. The glittering dinosaur toy was selected to accompany the astronauts into space.

Meanwhile, the NASA Astronauts have entered the orbiting laboratory. The mission is significant as it marks the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from Ameircan soil after a gap of over nine years. NASA has tweeted:

Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center at 3:22 p.m. EDT (1922 GMT) in a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket for a 19-hour ride aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule which will take the duo to the International Space Station. 

It is to be noted that the first launch try of the mission was cancelled on Wednesday with less than 17 minutes remaining on the countdown clock due to bad weather. On Saturday too, weather threatened the launch but it cleared on time to begin the mission.

Tags:
NASAMission AmericaSpaceX
Next
Story

5 asteroids to pass by earth today –Here’s all you want to know
  • 1,98,706Confirmed
  • 5,598Deaths

Full coverage

  • 62,03,385Confirmed
  • 3,72,752Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M41S

India offers the most favorable ecosystem for electronics manufacturing: Ravi Shankar Prasad