IVF cost per cycle vs total IVF treatment cost

A common question couples might ask when they are considering using IVF is: "How much does IVF cost?" But the answer is not straightforward. You might find clinics will publish the price of an IVF cycle, but that the treatment process may involve other procedures, medications or even a second or third cycle.

Here's where it can get confusing. The cost for one IVF cycle may be different from the cost of the IVF treatment. This can help couples financially and emotionally.

As awareness of fertility treatment is increasing in India, doctors emphasise the need for counselling and having realistic expectations of the IVF treatment, which includes the cost and factors affecting the cost of the IVF treatment.

How Much is One IVF Cycle?

An IVF cycle is one course of the IVF treatment. This usually involves:

Ovarian stimulation with fertility medication

Retrieving eggs from your ovaries

Fertilisation of eggs with sperm in the laboratory

Embryo culture and development

Embryo transfer into the womb

The cost of IVF in India varies between clinics, technologies and the treatment required for the individual couple.

However this is the cost of the standard treatment. Additional treatments may be needed, which will affect the cost of IVF.

IVF Treatment cost includes

The IVF treatment cost refers to the cost of fertility treatment. This may include:

Drugs and injections to stimulate the ovary

Ultrasound and blood tests

Methods such as ICSI

Genetic testing of embryos (PGT)

Methods of harvesting the egg or sperm

Embryo freezing and storage

Repeated cycles of embryo transfer

As the fertility profile of every couple is different, the cost of IVF treatment in India ranges from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹4 lakh or more.

This is why fertility specialists recommend couples should look at the "journey", rather than the treatment cost, of IVF.

IVF does not work for all couples in the first cycle

One of the reasons the cost of IVF treatment may be different for each couple is because the first IVF cycle may not be successful. This may be because of several factors including:

Age of the female partner

Egg and sperm quality

Fertility issues

Embryo quality

Health and lifestyle factors

Some couples become pregnant with the first cycle of IVF, while others may require more than one cycle. In other cases, couples may opt not to use fresh embryos, and instead choose to use stored embryos from a previous cycle.

Additional Procedures Which May Impact the Cost of IVF

Sometimes, additional procedures may be recommended to improve the chance of pregnancy. These may increase the cost of IVF, but may also improve the chance of pregnancy in some cases.

● ICSI (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection)

This is used in cases of severe male infertility, and involves injecting a sperm into the egg to assist fertilisation.

● Blastocyst Culture

Embryos are grown in the laboratory for five days, and allow the choice of embryos most likely to implant.

● Laser-Assisted Hatching

This is a procedure to help the embryo hatch out of and implant in the womb.

● Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT)

See below for testing embryos for genetic diseases.

● Sperm Retrieval (TESA/PESA)

These procedures help in retrieving the sperm from the reproductive tract when there is no sperm in the semen.

Not all patients require these techniques but where they are recommended they may add to the overall cost of treatment.

What's Driving The IVF Cost

There can be variability in the cost of IVF. Several factors can influence the cost of the treatment including:

The technology and equipment used in the embryology laboratory

Expertise of fertility specialists

Personalised treatment protocols

Location and amenities

Today several fertility clinics in India are striving to provide more open communication about IVF treatment. Top fertility clinics, such as Birla Fertility & IVF, stress customised protocols, advanced IVF laboratories and counselling to help couples understand the cost and process of fertility treatment.

With a tagline "All Heart. All Science" these clinics aim to provide couples with a patient-friendly protocol for fertility treatment using the latest technology.

Tips for Couples Planning IVF Treatment

If you are considering IVF, a few practical steps can help you better understand the financial aspects of treatment:

Ask the clinic for a complete cost breakdown, not just the price per cycle.

Understand which procedures are included in the package and which are optional.

Discuss the likelihood of needing multiple cycles.

Ask about embryo freezing, which may reduce costs in future attempts.

Choose a clinic that offers transparent counselling and personalised treatment planning.

Being informed can help couples make more confident decisions as they begin their fertility journey.

The Bottom Line

IVF treatment costs can appear complicated at first, but the key is understanding the difference between the IVF cost per cycle and the total treatment cost.

While the cost of a single cycle may seem manageable, the overall journey may involve additional procedures, medications, or multiple attempts depending on the couple’s fertility condition. With the right guidance and clear information, couples can better prepare for both the financial and emotional aspects of IVF.

With advancements in reproductive medicine and the growing number of specialised fertility centres across India, IVF has become increasingly accessible. For many couples today, the combination of advanced science, personalised treatment, and supportive care is helping turn the hope of parenthood into reality.

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(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about any medical issues.)