Why You Should Use Sunscreen Everyday

It's important to use sunscreen for your face daily to protect yourself from signs of early ageing. If you want to put sunscreen on your face, choose one lightweight. If you choose a thicker sunscreen, your skin won't be able to breathe.

Best Sunscreens for Face: Lightweight and Effective

Before we talk about the various steps involved in incorporating sunscreen into your skincare routine, here are the best lightweight, breathable face sunscreens that we tested for all skin types:

Source: Amazon



Order Now

In a world full of sunscreens that leave a white cast after application, this sunscreen comes as a rescue with a non-sticky and refreshing cucumber fragrance. This lightweight formula absorbs quickly and is perfect for daily and night use on the face.

Key Features:

SPF 30 protection

Lightweight and non-greasy

Enriched with cucumber extract

Suitable for all skin types

Broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection

Sunscreens block Vitamin D production, which is necessary for healthy bones

Source: Amazon



Order Now

This sunscreen comes with aloe vera and spiked ginger lily. Lightweight for comfortable wear, this nongreasy formula purifies and mattes out the skin all day.

Key Features:

SPF 15 protection

Lightweight and non-greasy

Enriched with natural ingredients

Suitable for all skin types

Broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection

Sunscreens in general can irritate sensitive skin

Source: Amazon



Order Now

This sunscreen has high SPF 50 protection, and the tint helps to even out skin tone. It has a lightweight and non-greasy texture, so using this product daily on your face is safe.

Key Features:

SPF 50 PA+++ protection

The tinted formula for even skin tone

Lightweight and non-greasy

Suitable for all skin types

Broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection

Inadequate protection if not applied properly

Source: Amazon



Order Now

This sunscreen provides a non-greasy gel formula that gets absorbed immediately. It is broad-spectrum and can be easily incorporated into your skincare routine.

Key Features:

SPF 30 PA+++ protection

Lightweight gel formula

Quickly absorbed

Suitable for all skin types

Broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection

Fragrance and preservative may damage sensitive skin

Source: Amazon



Order Now

This sunscreen comes with the goodness of rice water and niacinamide. The lightweight, non-greasy formula can be easily applied to the face for everyday use.

Key Features:

SPF 50 protection

Enriched with rice water and niacinamide

Lightweight and non-greasy

Suitable for all skin types

Broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection

People with sensitive skin should read ingredients before using

The Benefits of Using Sunscreen Daily

Sunscreen is necessary if you want to have beautiful skin and avoid the damage caused by UV radiation. Here are some advantages or reasons why sunscreen plays an important role in your daily skincare routine.

1. Protection Against UV Radiation

Sunscreen is the barrier that protects your skin against UV radiation. UV rays can lead to sunburn, damage and skin cancer. Daily sunscreen use can help prevent this continual trauma by shielding the skin from UVA and UVB rays.

2. Prevention of Premature Aging

One of the biggest catalysts for premature ageing is UV exposure. UVA rays reach the skin deeply, which causes problems such as collagen and elastin degradation, leading to fine lines, wrinkles and sagging. The element protects these structural proteins and keeps your skin youthful and firm while also fighting aging.

3. Reduction of Hyperpigmentation

Most hyperpigmentation results from chronic exposure to sunlight; these include dark spots, melasma and skin alternation. There is a reason that sunscreen is the most potent weapon against preventing these pigmentation issues. If you think sunscreen is just for the beach, then by using it regularly, a cream such as this could result in smoother and brighter-looking skin.

4. Prevention of Sunburn

Sunburn comes from direct exposure of skin too long under ultraviolet rays - it causes sunburnt people to turn pink, they feel hot, and it hurts; then the skin starts peeling away. With each subsequent sunburn, yet more permanent skin damage occurs, increasing your chances of obtaining cancer.

5. Maintenance of Skin Health

It can help skin health overall by protecting it against environmental damage. This helps inhibit UV-induced inflammation, redness & irritation, keeping the skin calm and balanced. Also, most sunscreens are formulated with emollient-active ingredients that can reinforce the skin's epidermal barrier.

Conclusion

A hot-selling sunscreen that is excellent and easy to apply is a necessary complement to your clean beauty regimen. The value of daily sunscreen with broad-spectrum UV protection is evident in the wrinkles that don't come and the skin cancer risk that drops. Choose from these top-rated sunscreens and use them as part of your daily routine to benefit from sun protection.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.