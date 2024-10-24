Effective ways to reduce Blood Pressure naturally

Maintaining optimal health is a priority for many. Though everyone takes good care of themselves but is always advisable to intake the right diet and exercise regularly so they can live a healthy life. Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is particularly common and can lead to severe health issues like heart disease and stroke if not properly managed. It is often seen that due to wrong lifestyle and incorrect eating habits.

Fortunately, there are several natural and effective ways to reduce blood pressure and improve overall health. Here are some key tips to help you lower your blood pressure:

1. Eat More Fruits and Vegetables

A diet rich in potassium, magnesium, and fibre is essential for regulating blood pressure. Potassium helps balance the effects of sodium in your body, which can lower blood pressure. Incorporating fruits and vegetables such as leafy greens, berries and citrus fruits can help improve your heart health.

2. Reduce Your Salt Intake

Avoid consuming too much sodium as it can elevate your blood pressure, so it’s important to monitor your salt intake. Experts believe that one should consume less than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day and if you are dealing with hypertension, try to reduce it to 1,500 milligrams.

3. Opt for Whole Grains

Whole grains such as oats, brown rice, and whole wheat contain nutrients that promote heart health. Replacing refined grains with whole grains in your diet can help lower blood pressure and reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease.

4. Engage in Regular Exercise

Regular physical activity is one of the most effective ways to lower blood pressure. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise, such as walking, swimming, jogging, or cycling, most days of the week.

5. Lose Excess Weight

Carrying excess weight, especially around the midsection, can contribute to elevated blood pressure. Even modest weight loss can help lower your blood pressure.

Here are some of the products that one can use to keep track of weight and there are some that can be used as supplements in the diet that can help maintain better health. Though it is always advisable to consult a doctor before adding something to your daily routine, here are some that are available at Amazon and are preferred by most people.

Dr Morepen Blood Pressure Monitor Model BP-02



Dr Morepen Blood Pressure Monitor Model BP-02 helps provide precise readings. This monitor not only helps in detecting systolic but also helps reading diastolic pressure and heart rate. This clearly indicates high and low readings with auto on and off features. The product also comes with an advanced feature that has a memory function for the last two users. Comfort inflation technology also gives an indication for hypertension and irregular heartbeat.

Noise Pulse 4 Max India's 1st Ever AI Create Smart Watch



For those who prefer all-in-one devices, Noise Pulse 4 Max offers advanced features that can help you keep track of heart monitoring. India's 1st ever AI Create Smart Watch offers you the same. With AI-equipped features, 1.96” AMOLED display with AOD will provide you with a full picture of your health, right at your fingertips. Available in Metallic-dial finish gives you a sophisticated look. The smartwatch is also enabled with TruSync BT calling which will let you enjoy conversations wherever you want.

In-the-box you will get 1 ColorFit Pulse 4 Max, 1 Charging Cable, and 1 User Manual.

Kapiva BP Care Juice



Kapiva BP Care Juice is a 100% Ayurvedic solution for managing blood pressure naturally. It combines powerful herbs like Arjuna, Shankhpushpi, Garlic, and Guggul that can help lower cholesterol and promote heart health. This traditional remedy is safe to use alongside allopathic treatments. The different herbs in the BP care juice are a solution to improve heart health. The pack comes in a pack of 1 litre that helps in leading to better health.

The concoction of BP Care juice is prepared with fresh herbs and the process is carried out to retain maximum nutrition value. There is no added sugar or flavours and it is safe to consume every day.

Nveda BP Control for Blood pressure



Nveda BP Control is an ayurvedic medicine that contains a blend of seven herbs, including Sarpgandha and Ashwagandha, which help rejuvenate the cardiovascular system, reduce stress, and improve cognitive function. It not only improves the sleep quality but also reduces stress and benefits in heart health. Exclusively formulated by medical practitioners, Nveda BP Control is approved by AYUSH and is an excellent natural supplement for managing hypertension. Formulated for optimal ingredient ratio, the medicine is approved to manage hypertension.

Omron Smart Elite+ HEM 7600T Tubeless 360°



Omron Smart Elite+ HEM 7600T Tubeless 360° is an advanced blood pressure monitor from Omron that assures accuracy and IntelliSense technology for fast and comfortable measurements. The Intelli Wrap Cuff with Bluetooth connectivity helps store the previous measurements on your smartphone. Its latest tubeless technology is simple to use one touch measurement.

Ergonomically designed perfectly with storage capacity and smartphone connectivity, Smart Elite+ HEM-7600T fits precisely into your life. It is portable, easy to use, detects irregular heartbeat and also detects body movement. With Intellisense technology, it snaps onto your arm easily.

Maharishi Ayurveda Amrit Kalash



Maharishi Ayurveda's Amrit Kalash is a powerful Ayurvedic formula designed to support holistic health. With the combination of Necter paste which supports gut health and improves the digestive system and Ambrosia, a tablet designed to enhance cellular intelligence and aid in the body’s self-repair processes. It is backed by scientific studies and includes a blend of 53 herbs that enhance mind-body coordination and promote overall wellness. Amrit Kalash is a clinically proven vegetarian formula that helps healing and keeps you active and healthy.

In addition to this, the Ayurvedic formula is backed by over 81 studies conducted across the globe, Amrit Kalash is prepared following authentic Ayurvedic methods.

Himalaya Organic Arjuna 60 Caplets for Cholesterol, Blood Pressure

Himalaya's Organic Arjuna Caplets is a pure herb that is made from pure Arjuna herb, known for its heart-supporting properties that not only improve coronary artery blood flow and reduce the risk of clot formation, protecting the heart muscles and promoting cardiovascular health. In addition to this, the caplets also help reduce clot formation and protect the heart muscles. However, it is always best to consult your doctor before consuming this product.

Shuddhi Vata, Pitta & Kapha Package

Shuddhi Vata, Pitta & Kapha come in a package of 60 caplets that are intended to balance your body, by boosting energy levels. The herbal medicine makes sure that you get enhanced digestive function keeping your stomach full and functioning effectively. The package minimizes the discomfort in enjoying your meal that leads to blood pressure issues. The Shuddhi Vata, Pitta, and Kapha Package promotes balance and optimal functioning within your body, resulting in increased energy to meet everyday challenges. It is a detox pack that not only works as a support pillar but also reduces the likelihood of getting sick.

Krishna’s Herbal & Ayurveda Chyawanprash

A pure vegetarian product, Krishna’s chyawanprash is beneficial for the human body and helps in stimulating human immunity against common viral infections like cough & cold, allergies and infections due to seasonal weather changes. Ayurvedic medicine is suitable for all age groups, helps provide strength, and energy and supports the digestive system too.

Chayawanprash also helps provide strength and energy and aids in the purification of blood by eliminating the toxic elements from the body. This chyawanprash is exclusively made in an iron pan which is an ancient method of adding A2 Desi cow ghee. Fresh amla fruits which are full of Vitamin C have antioxidant value. We use original Vanshlochan, Til Oil and 55 raw herbs with Shasktot Process. They are made without artificial flavours and colours. It is advisable to consume 1 teaspoonful twice a day at the time of breakfast. Children below 10 years of age should have half a teaspoon twice a day. For children aged 2 years and older. However, you can always consult a practitioner for dosage.

IVY's MUKTAVATI Natural Heart Care Supplement

Ivy's Mukta Vati herbal supplement combines time-tested Ayurvedic ingredients with high-quality herbs to support your well-being. Each 800 mg tablet is packed with potent, natural herbs for fast absorption and quick results. Our formula blends ancient wisdom with modern science, ensuring you get a powerful, effective product. Developed with carefully researched ingredients, Ivy's Mukta Vati offers an affordable, natural choice for supplementing your diet. Every bottle is crafted with the highest standards of quality, delivering consistency and excellence you can trust. Enjoy the benefits of Ivy's Mukta Vati and experience the difference it makes in your life!

Conclusion

High blood pressure is a serious health issue that requires careful management. By making simple lifestyle changes such as adopting a healthy diet, exercising regularly, reducing stress, and quitting smoking, you can significantly reduce your risk of hypertension. Additionally, utilising helpful tools like blood pressure monitors and natural supplements can provide further support in maintaining healthy blood pressure levels.

Remember to consult with your doctor before making any major changes to your diet or exercise routine, especially if you have a pre-existing condition or are on medication. Monitoring your blood pressure regularly and taking proactive steps to manage it can help you lead a healthier and longer life.

Frequently Asked Questions About

How accurate is the blood pressure monitor?

Accuracy is crucial for effective monitoring. Look for devices that are clinically validated and recommended by health organisations.

Is the monitor easy to use?

Monitors with user-friendly features, such as large displays, easy-to-read numbers, and simple operation, can make regular monitoring more convenient.

What type of cuff shall I go for?

Some monitors come with adjustable cuffs or offer different sizes to ensure accurate readings. Make sure that the cuff fits your arm properly.

Can supplements replace blood pressure medication?

No! Supplements may not replace prescribed medication without consulting your healthcare provider. However, they can be used as part of a comprehensive approach to manage the same.

Which supplements are effective for lowering blood pressure?

Supplements like magnesium, vitamin D, and potassium have been shown to help reduce high blood pressure.