Planning to buy a TV: Know Surprising Benefits of Using the Right one

The television industry is prosperous, and new technologies found in 2024 make our watching experience the best! Whether you are a current smart TV user pursuing to upgrade your setup or stepping into this world for the first time, choosing some models wisely over others can drastically improve your entertainment experiences.

Top-Rated TVs of 2024: Expert Reviews and Recommendations

Its HD screen and 720 x 1280 pixel resolution are definitely worth the quality you get in an LED TV, considered one of the best LG smart TVs in India. Perfect for cosy spaces while delivering exceptional picture quality and functional ease of use, this model features a resolution that allows the viewer to see every detail and vibrant images, which is excellent for daily viewing.

Key Features

Superb HD-ready picture with rich colours.

Access to various streaming services and apps.

Sleek and compact design.

Several connectivity options: HDMI and USB ports.

May not look appealing in too large room

Great for tight spaces.

First up is the VW 43-inch Playwall HD TV, which offers a great overall picture at a reasonable price, providing you with everything required to take home entertainment one step further without making a hole in your pocket. You have a lot of content available at your fingertips through different apps and streaming services.

Key Features

Sharp and ultra-detailed images (HD).

Playwall portal for access to apps and streaming services.

Ultrathin frame design.

Different choice of connections - for all types of devices.

Great value for money.

Low quality image as compared to FHD.

Sony 55-inch Bravia KD-55X82L 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is high in technology with top-notch picture quality presented by Sony for all movie lovers and gamers. Powered by Cognitive Processor XR, the TV recognises image and sound elements in a real-time manner for maximum picture and sound quality.

Key Features

4K UHD: The clearest possible picture available.

Enhanced colour and contrast with HDR support.

Cognitive Processor XR for real-time optimisation.

Integration with Google TV Smart TVs.

MaxVision display without a notch.

To fully experience the advantages of HD resolution, HD content is required.

The 43-inch Quantum Dot Series 4K TV from Blaupunkt is a top performer, and its use of Quantum Dot technology helps this display to really pop with vibrant colours in-depth as you watch. This smart TV platform opens the door to a world of apps and streaming services, all in an easy-to-understand user interface. With a slim and modern design, it brings elegance to every room and has the advantage of being super durable.

Key Features

BioManix Quantum Dot technology for vivid and accurate colours.

3840 x 2160 4K UHD resolution for detailed and clear images.

Smart TV experience with various apps.

Sleek and modern design.

Robust build for durability.

Streaming HD content consumes more internet bandwidth.

How to Choose the Best Smart TV in 2024?

1. Refresh Rate

The higher the refresh rate is in Hz, the smoother the motion will be. For example, 120Hz and higher is good for action-packed movies or gaming.

2. Smart TV Operating System

Considering that different brands run on their own smart TV operating system, it fits the bill in that there are plenty of applications for it and ease-of-use; if not, look up webOS /Tizen or Google TV.

3. HDR Compatibility

This feature increases the colour and contrast of your TV - a process known as High Dynamic Range (HDR). This format is best enjoyed on an HDR10 4K device, but it's also suitable for other devices.

4. Energy Efficiency

Check the electricity usage of the television, especially if it will be used to get a great deal. Look at power ratings and how eco-friendly it can be.

5. Viewing Angles

There could be an issue when the viewing angles in your TV aren’t that good when you watch with a wide seating arrangement. Certain displays retain colour and sharpness better from the side.

Conclusion

The 2024 TV market has something for everyone, from the most casual viewer to a hardcore cinephile. TVs come in various shapes and sizes, from compact models that work well in a bedroom or small living room to large screens (we're talking 75 inches!), ideal for home theatres. Other important factors to keep in mind are display technology and design that helps you create the perfect home entertainment ecosystem

Frequently Asked Questions While Buying a Television

1. What size TV should I buy?

The ideal TV size depends on the viewing distance. As a general rule, for a 1080p HD TV, the viewing distance should be approximately 1.5 to 2.5 times the screen size. For 4K UHD TVs, you can sit closer (around 1 to 1.5 times the size of the TV). For example, if you're sitting 6 feet from the TV, a 50-65 inch TV is usually a good choice.

2. What resolution should I choose?

There are various models available, such as HD (1080p) which is considered good for general viewing and smaller TVs (up to 50 inches). Then, 4K UHD is the new standard for most TVs. It offers four times the resolution of 1080p and is ideal for larger screens (50 inches and above). 4K content is becoming more widespread. Apart from this, 8K is also available on high-end models but offers minimal content and isn’t necessary for most users yet according to the experts.

3. Is there any specific feature that I should look for while buying a TV?

As technology has advanced it is better to look for an intuitive operating system that can help you access popular streaming services (like Netflix, Hulu, or Disney+), voice control (via Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri), and compatibility with smart home devices also. Make sure to check for the number and types of HDMI ports, especially for gaming consoles or sound systems.

4. Is HDMI 2.1 important?

If you are a high-end gamer or those who have high-end home theater systems should look for HDMI 2.1 that supports higher bandwidth. It is also essential for 4K at 120Hz, variable refresh rates (VRR), and eARC (for higher quality audio).

5. Do I need to buy a sound bar while purchasing a TV?

As compared to home theater, TV speakers are generally not very powerful. Adding a soundbar or home theater system to it will significantly improve sound quality, offering better clarity, bass, and overall audio experience, especially with larger screens.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.