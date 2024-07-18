Why are Copper Utensils Better than Steel Utensils?

We use many utensils in our daily life to cook or make anything of our liking, but the utensils that we use should be solid, clean and of good quality. There are many types of utensils which are made with different materials like aluminium, copper, plastic, wood etc.

According to people, we should use copper utensils rather than steel/aluminium ones as copper utensils provide us many health benefits.

We have also seen our Grandparents use copper utensils, restaurants serving ethnic cuisines in copper bowls etc. because these utensils have been beneficial and in use since a very long time.

Copper utensils provide many benefits such as:-

1. Drinking water from a copper utensil acts as an antioxidant.

2. They are antibacterial agents.

3. Though in minute quantity, it provides minerals in our bodies.

4. Keeps our immunity strong.

5. Has anti-ageing properties.

6. It maintains bone health, cholesterol level, haemoglobin, prevents cancer etc.

Copper is a good conductor of heat and spreads evenly, whereas aluminium/steel utensils are not as good as copper due to which the fire might leave marks or may burn some sides of the utensils. Copper also keeps food warm for a longer time whereas aluminium gets cold very fast.

Aluminium utensil is also good for cooking food but it does not provide the benefits of the copper utensil.

As told that copper is a good conductor of heat, so the food in these utensils should be cooked on low flame as it heats up quickly and should not be left unattended for a longer period of time.

Copper utensils should be handled with a lot of care while washing as they can get deformed if a lot of pressure is put on them. They are mixed with tin which makes them non-stick utensils. They should not be washed with any steel or aluminium scrub. They should always be washed with a concoction of lemon and baking soda/ vinegar and baking soda so that the shine on them remains the same.