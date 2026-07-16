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OnePlus to exit India by 2027, US and Europe operations to shut down this week: Report

OnePlus is reportedly planning a phased exit from all smartphone markets outside of China. Operations in the US and Europe could end this week, while the brand is expected to leave India by 2027. Read about Oppo's major global restructuring plan here.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 12:49 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 01:04 PM IST
OnePlus to exit India by 2027, US and Europe operations to shut down this week: Report
Image Credit: IANS.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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