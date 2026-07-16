/OnePlus to exit India by 2027, US and Europe operations to shut down this week: Report

OnePlus may soon leave several global markets, according to a Bloomberg report. The company is said to be planning a phased withdrawal outside China. The first step could begin this week in the US and Europe. India will not be affected immediately. The company is expected to continue operations there before a planned exit in 2027.
As per a Bloomberg report, the company could begin leaving the US and Europe within days. Operations in both regions are expected to stop as early as this week.
"The initial phase of the wind-down is understood to be imminent, with operations in the US and Europe set to cease as early as this week," Bloomberg reported.
The report said the decision is part of a wider restructuring at OnePlus' parent company, Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corporation Ltd.
Realme, another smartphone brand owned by Oppo, is also preparing for changes. The report said Realme plans to leave the Chinese domestic market as part of the same restructuring.
Unlike the US and Europe, India will not see an immediate exit. The report said OnePlus will continue operating in the country for now. The company is expected to leave India sometime in 2027. This gives OnePlus more time in one of its biggest markets outside China. Neither OnePlus nor Oppo has officially confirmed the reported plans.
(This is a developing story.)
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