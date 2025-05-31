WhatsApp Is Saying Goodbye To These Phones From Tomorrow; Is Yours On The List?

New Delhi: Tick tock… time is up for some phones. Starting June 1, WhatsApp is pulling the plug on support for a handful of aging iPhones and Androids and yes, your trusty old device might be one of them.

Meta had earlier hinted the change would roll out Back in May 2025 (yep, that is next year). But surprisingly the deadline has moved up. And it is here.

So, what is going on and, more importantly, why is WhatsApp cutting off devices that still work perfectly fine for many users?

Owned by Meta, WhatsApp, every few years, raises its minimum requirements for operating systems. And that time has come again. This ensures smoother performance, better privacy tools and fewer security gaps. The latest update targets older software versions that no longer get updates from Android or Apple.

Here’s the cut-off line: Android phones running Android 5.0 or earlier and iPhones running iOS 15 or earlier. If your phone falls into either camp, WhatsApp will stop working on it starting tomorrow.

Here are the devices losing WhatsApp access from June 1: Androids – Samsung Galaxy S4, Samsung Galaxy Note 3, Sony Xperia Z1, LG G2, Huawei Ascend P6, Moto G (1st Gen), Motorola Razr HD and Moto E (2014); iPhones – iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone SE (1st Gen).

These phones might have nostalgia value, but in tech years, they are practically dinosaurs.

But Wait; Don’t Panic Yet

Before you toss your phone or sprint to the nearest electronics store, check for software updates. If your device can still upgrade to Android 5.1 (or higher) or iOS 15.1, you are in the clear.

Still worried? Back up your chats. Open WhatsApp → Settings → Chats → Chat Backup → and hit the button. Your conversations will be ready to pick up right where you left off on your shiny new device.

Older devices no longer get security patches and that makes them vulnerable. With WhatsApp becoming increasingly privacy-focused, it is critical that users are on secure and supported systems.

The recent updates include a privacy lock for individual chats (using a password, fingerprint or Face ID); a feature that prevents others from copying text, images or videos; and improved disappearing messages with custom timers.

If your phone is on the list or if it is still stuck on outdated software, this is your last call. It is high time to backup, upgrade and move on because tomorrow, your WhatsApp might just say, “Goodbye.”