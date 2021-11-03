7 Ostriches at Chennai Zoo succumb to unknown illness in seven days

Chennai: The Arignar Anna Zoological Park near Chennai has reported two Ostrich deaths on Wednesday, owing to an unknown illness. It was only in the previous week that the zoo had reported the “sudden death” of five ostriches. In all, the number of ostriches in the zoo had fallen to 26, from 33.

According to the Zoo authorities, senior officials and zoo vets were continuously monitoring the captive birds and administering treatment to prevent infection and sickness in the birds. The samples from the first five birds that died were also found to have no bacterial, viral or toxicological infection.

On Tuesday, a team of experts from various institutions had visited the Zoo enclosure. They reported that based on the previous mortality and necropsy investigations, probability of feed toxicity( Fungal toxins and pesticides),water toxicity (nitrates and nitrites), common bacterial disease of Ostrich (Fowl cholera and Anthrax) and New Castle disease were ruled out. However, the results of the samples sent to High Security Animal Disease Laboratory, Bhopal for checking avian flu is still awaited.

At present, the Ostriches are under continuous monitoring by the team of Zoo Veterinarians and disinfectants are sprayed around the enclosure to control any likely spread of infection, officials said.