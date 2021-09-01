Breaking news AIAMDK leader O Panneerselvam’s wife dies in Chennai due to heart attack aged 63

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK's party coordinator O Panneerselvam's wife Vijayalakshmi dies of a heart attack on Wednesday morning in Chennai. The 63-year-old was admitted in a private hospital (Gem hospital) in Chennai.

Very shocked and saddened by the passing of Mrs Vijayalakshmi. She is the wife of AIADMK coordinator Annan OPS and mother of MP @OPRavindhranath. My heart goes out to the family at this time of grief. I pray for the departed soul to rest in peace. @OfficeOfOPS pic.twitter.com/mUqi8hEDYa — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) September 1, 2021

As per media reports, Vijayalakshmi had suffered a cardiac arrest and was getting treatment in the hospital for the past two weeks.