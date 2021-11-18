BREAKING: Tamil Nadu's Theni district likely to witness heavy rainfall; schools and colleges closed

CHENNAI: Theni District Collector has announced the closing of all schools and colleges in the district in wake of IMD warning of heavy rainfall in the area on Thursday.

The Indian Meteorological Department had earlier predicted that the Theni district is likely to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday. The IMD, Chennai said that Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall due to the low pressure around the coast on Thursday.

Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of IMD-Chennai, said, "Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall as the low-pressure around the coast on Thursday. Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall."

He further said, "Heavy rainfall expected in Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Salem, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi; remaining districts to expect light to moderate rainfall."Balachandran has also advised fishermen against venturing into the sea.

He said, "Fishermen are not advised to venture into the west-central and southwest Bay of Bengal, along the coast of north TN & south Andhra from November 18 onwards."

Meanwhile, a War room set up at Chennai Corporation where the corporation officials are monitoring red alert on heavy rain announced for today in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu: War room set up at Chennai Corporation where the corporation officials are monitoring red alert on heavy rain announced for today in Chennai.

As many as 14 people have lost their lives in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains, said Kumar Jayanth, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department on November 11. With the onset of northeastern rains a couple of weeks ago, Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rains, causing flooding and waterlogging in several parts of the state.

