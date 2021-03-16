हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Congress

Congress releases manifesto for Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, promises government jobs for youth, tax exemption for startups

After our government comes, we will take steps to close liquor shops. To protect intercaste marriages and prevent honour killings, a separate law will be passed. We will take all steps to abolish the NEET exam, the Tamil Nadu Congress President KS Azhagiri said.

Congress releases manifesto for Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, promises government jobs for youth, tax exemption for startups

CHENNAI: The Congress party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The manifesto was released at the Congress party office in Chennai.

Speaking on the occasion, Tamil Nadu Congress President KS Azhagiri said, "500 youths will be given training in every district for government jobs. We will implement schemes for providing employment to the youth. We will also provide for tax exemption for startups and new entrepreneurs for at least 5 years.''

After our government comes, we will take steps to close liquor shops. To protect intercaste marriages and prevent honour killings, a separate law will be passed. We will take all steps to abolish the NEET exam, the Tamil Nadu Congress President KS Azhagiri said.

Voting for five assembly elections will begin on March 27, with West Bengal conducting the maximum eight phases continuing till April 29, and votes for the polls in the four states and one union territory will be counted on May 2, the Election Commission said last month.

As many as 18.68 crore voters will be eligible to cast their votes at 2.7 lakh polling stations for 824 assembly seats across Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. 

Elections in Assam will be conducted in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6, while polling in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will take place in a single phase on April 6.

Polls for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu will be a contest between the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance. 

This will also be the first major set of elections to be held in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic after the Bihar election. The voting hours have been increased by an hour. 

