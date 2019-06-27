Congress suspends Chennai District Congress President Karate Thiagarajan for 'anti-party activities'

CHENNAI: The Congress Thursday suspended South Chennai District Congress President Karate Thiagarajan for "anti-party activities".

“AICC has approved the proposal sent by the General Secretary (In-Charge, Tamil Nadu) for taking stern disciplinary action against Shri. Karate Thiagarajan, South Chennai District Congress President, for the frequent anti-party activities and breach of discipline. Based on this he has been suspended from the party with Immediate effect,” said Congress.

Congress also approved the appointment of Kumari Ananthan as Chairman of Disciplinary Action Committee, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee.

In an official statement, the Congress the suspension of Thiagarajan will come into immediate effect.