close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Congress

Congress suspends Chennai District Congress President Karate Thiagarajan for 'anti-party activities'

Congress also approved the appointment of Kumari Ananthan as Chairman of Disciplinary Action Committee, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee.  

Congress suspends Chennai District Congress President Karate Thiagarajan for &#039;anti-party activities&#039;

CHENNAI: The Congress Thursday suspended South Chennai District Congress President Karate Thiagarajan for "anti-party activities".

“AICC has approved the proposal sent by the General Secretary (In-Charge, Tamil Nadu) for taking stern disciplinary action against Shri. Karate Thiagarajan, South Chennai District Congress President, for the frequent anti-party activities and breach of discipline. Based on this he has been suspended from the party with Immediate effect,” said Congress.

Congress also approved the appointment of Kumari Ananthan as Chairman of Disciplinary Action Committee, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee.

In an official statement, the Congress the suspension of Thiagarajan will come into immediate effect.

Tags:
CongressKarate ThiagarajanChennai
Next
Story

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami lays foundation for desalination plant amid water crisis

Must Watch

PT17M40S

Amit Shah visits Anantnag attack martyr Arshad Khan's family