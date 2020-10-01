Customs seize 2.82 kg gold worth Rs 1.48 crore from international passengers in Chennai

Chennai: In two separate cases, Chennai Customs Air Intelligence Unit officials have seized 2.82 kg gold, worth over Rs 1.48 crore from fourteen passengers who arrived in the city. Officials say this is the biggest seizure of the yellow metal since the time the lockdown was imposed in late March.

On September 30, seven passengers hailing from Tamil Nadu, who arrived from Dubai by Emirates Flight EK 544 were intercepted at the exit of customs arrival hall on suspicion of carrying gold. On persistent questioning, they confessed to carrying bundles of gold paste concealed in the rectum.

Nine bundles of gold were recovered from the rectum, it amounted to 1.28 kg and also four gold cut bits and two gold chains were recovered from their pant pockets. Total 1.43 Kg gold valued at Rs 75.5 lakhs was recovered and seized under Customs Act.

On September 29 night, seven passengers who arrived via Air India Express Flight IX 1644 were intercepted at the exit and frisked. Nine bundles of gold paste were recovered from the rectum. 1.39 Kg gold of 24K purity, valued at Rs 72.51 lakhs was recovered and seized under Customs Act.

A total of 2.82 kg gold worth Rs 1.48 crore was recovered and seized under the Customs Act 1962.