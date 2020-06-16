हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
K Pazhani

K Pazhani, Army Havildar who lost his life during face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh, was family’s lone breadwinner

CHENNAI: Indian Army Havildar K Pazhani, who hailed from Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu, was among the three Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during a violent face-off with the Chinese troops near Ladakh. 

Colonel Santosh Babu, the Commanding Officer of 16, Bihar Regiment, and Sepoy Ojha also laid down their lives during the skirmish with the Chinese Army on Monday night.

Havildar K Pazhani, whose family resides in Kadukkaloor village in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, is the father of two kids and the family’s lone breadwinner. 

He is said to have served the Indian Army for 22 years.

“We were informed that he died in the India-China clash that occurred during the early hours. An Army official from Rajasthan called and informed us. He had even come to this very house in our town in January this year. The family is fully dependent on his income” Nachiappan, the father-in-law of the fallen soldier, said.

He added that Pazhani and his daughter had two school-going kids - a son who was studying in 6th grade and a daughter who was in her 3rd grade. 

The slain soldier’s wife is a degree holder and works as a clerk at a college in the Ramanathapuram district. 

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced a solatium of Rs. 20 lakhs for the bereaved family and also offered a government job (based on qualification) for the next of kin. 

The Chief Minister and various opposition leaders from Tamil Nadu had issued statements and tweeted in the honour of the solider who made a supreme sacrifice for the motherland and expressed their condolences and solidarity with the bereaved family. 

