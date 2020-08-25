Karnataka’s ‘Singham’, former IPS officer Annamalai Kuppusamy joins BJP, quotes 'Thikkural'

New Delhi: Former IPS officer Annamalai Kuppusamy, also known as the 'Singham' of Karnataka Police, joined the Bhartiya Janata Party at party headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday (August 25, 2020).

He was inducted into the saffron party in the presence of BJP National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao and Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan.

“I thank the party for giving me the opportunity to join this organisation. It is a great honour and a privilege for me. I have come to this party as a loyal soldier,” the former IPS officer told reporters here.

“Even in Tamil Nadu, BJP is attracting many people from many sectors and many sections. We have Annamalai Kuppusamy joining the party. He will be an asset and addition into the BJP in Tamil Nadu,” L Murugan told reporters here.

Quoting Thikkural, a classic Tamil language text, the former super cop-turned-politician highlighted the significance of adding `nationalist` spirit.

BJP`s General Secretary (Organization) BL Santosh is believed to have ensured this induction, behind the scene. Santosh is the same man who is also believed to have brought Pawan Kalyan to the NDA fold a few months back.

Just before joining, the BJP`s new face in Tamil Nadu met the party`s Mysuru MP and a young turk Pratap Simha in the national capital.

Annamalai, the 36-year-old former IPS officer called the BJP a ''nationalist party'' and added that he can contribute to that steam of belief as well.

After resigning from service, he had launched an organisation with an aim to work with farmers in Karur and Coimbatore.