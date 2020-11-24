Madras Atomic Power Station braces for Cyclone Nivar; Tamil Nadu declares public holiday on Wednesday

CHENNAI: The Madras Atomic Power Station situated in Kalpakkam, 70-km away from Chennai city and adjoining the Bay of Bengal, has activated its Cyclone protection machinery as Tamil Nadu and Puducherry brace for the impact of severe Cyclone 'Nivar'.

The weather system is expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram by Wednesday evening.

According to the Station Director M Srinivas, the power station's Unit 2 is operating at full capacity of 220 MW and all plant systems are functioning normally. They are expected to withstand the impact of Cyclone Nivar as it makes landfall on Wednesday evening.

Preparedness measures, including placing sandbags on the coastal side, clearing of storm drains, an inspection of plant buildings and structure has been done, said the statement issued by the Madras Atomic Power Station, which operates under Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited.

It added that the station authorities were on high alert, closely monitoring the weather bulletins and ready to take necessary actions when required.

The first cyclonic storm of this year’s northeast monsoon is likely to bring extremely heavy rain to one or two places in the delta region and the northern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Named ‘Nivar’, as suggested by Iran, according to the list prepared by the World Meteorological Organisation’s panel, the weather system, is expected to make a landfall between Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal district in the Puducherry region.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced a public holiday on Wednesday for the state, as several districts brace for the heavy rains and gusty winds, in view of the severe cyclonic storm Nivar.

Helpline Numbers

Cuddalore: The Cuddalore district administration has established control rooms at the District Collectorate (04142 220700/233933/221383/221113), Cuddalore Revenue Divisional Office (04142-231284), Chidambaram Sub-Collector Office (04144-222256/290037) and Vriddhachalam Sub-Collector Office (04143-260248).

Karaikal: Free helpline numbers - 1070/ 1077, Control Room - 04368 - 228801 227704, Whatsapp number - 99438 06263.

Perambalur: People in need of help can contact the helpline number 1077.

Tiruvarur: WhatsApp number 93453 36838. Toll-free number 1077

Pudukottai: 1077 or 04322-222207