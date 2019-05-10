close

National Investigation Agency

NIA arrests accused Mohd Faruk in Ramalingam murder case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested accused Mohammed Faruk in Trichy district, Tamil Nadu, in connection with the Ramalingam murder case. He will be produced before the special NIA Court in Chennai on Saturday. Faruk was summoned and interviewed and simultaneously search was also conducted at his residence on Thursday during which some digital evidence were seized. 

48-year-old Faruk, a resident of Therkutheru village in the district, and other accused had hatched a criminal conspiracy for committing a terrorist act pursuant to which they chopped off the hands of Ramalingam. He later succumbed to injuries on February 6. The Tamil Nadu Police had earlier arrested 10 accused in this case and six others are still absconding.

A case was registered at Thiruvidaimarudur police station in the district under section 341, 294(b) and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) February 6. Later the case was taken over by the NIA. The NIA had already carried searches at 20 locations including the houses of accused persons in May and several incriminating materials had been seized.

