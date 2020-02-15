हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anti-CAA protest

Over 100 anti-CAA, NRC protesters detained after scuffle in Chennai

The demonstrators, who had gathered in large numbers, were raising slogans against CAA and NRC during the protest.

Over 100 anti-CAA, NRC protesters detained after scuffle in Chennai

CHENNAI: Over 100 protesters have been detained by police in Chennai after a scuffle with them during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Washermanpet in Chennai late on Friday (February 14, 2020).

According to reports, the demonstrators, who had gathered in large numbers, were raising slogans against CAA and NRC during the protest.

The agitators then proceeded to push against the police barricades which triggered a scuffle, following which the police resorted to baton charge to disperse the demonstrators.

News agency ANI also tweeted a video of the scuffle, which broke out between the police and anti-CAA protestors here.  

Following the detainment of demonstrators by the police, a protest was then held near Mount Road Dargah at Anna Salai, it was, however, temporarily withdrawn. 

Tags:
Anti-CAA protestTamil NaduChennaiNRC
Next
Story

DMK terms it ‘farcical drama’ after Tamil Nadu CM declares Cauvery delta as protected agriculture zone

Must Watch

PT4M26S

5 tips to prepare for Board Exam