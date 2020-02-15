Over 100 anti-CAA, NRC protesters detained after scuffle in Chennai

CHENNAI: Over 100 protesters have been detained by police in Chennai after a scuffle with them during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Washermanpet in Chennai late on Friday (February 14, 2020).

According to reports, the demonstrators, who had gathered in large numbers, were raising slogans against CAA and NRC during the protest.

The agitators then proceeded to push against the police barricades which triggered a scuffle, following which the police resorted to baton charge to disperse the demonstrators.

News agency ANI also tweeted a video of the scuffle, which broke out between the police and anti-CAA protestors here.

#WATCH: Scuffle broke out between Police & protestors who were demonstrating against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Washermanpet in Chennai, yesterday evening. Over 100 protestors have been detained. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/5YpiCN2tgw — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2020

Following the detainment of demonstrators by the police, a protest was then held near Mount Road Dargah at Anna Salai, it was, however, temporarily withdrawn.