हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pollachi case

Pollachi sex abuse: Tamil Nadu police lodge key accused Thirunavukkarasu in prison

The Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CBCID) got his custody on Friday and had interrogated him at an undisclosed location.

Pollachi sex abuse: Tamil Nadu police lodge key accused Thirunavukkarasu in prison
Representational Image

Coimbatore: The Tamil Nadu Police on Monday lodged Thirunavukkarasu, the main accused in the Pollachi sexual abuse-cum-blackmail case, in a prison here.

The Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CBCID) got his custody on Friday and had interrogated him at an undisclosed location.

Thirunavukkarasu, Sathish, Sabarirajan, Vasanthakumar, all in their 20s, have been accused of sexually assaulting women in Pollachi town and filming the act to blackmail them for money or for physical submission over the past seven years.

Traders in Pollachi, which is in Coimbatore district, are planning a protest shutdown on Tuesday and a rally to demand a court-monitored probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking to IANS, a trader said the shutdown and rally would see participation of different political parties and social organisations.

Tags:
Pollachi caseTamil NaduLok Sabha electionsPollachi sexual abusePollachi abuse accused
Next
Story

DMDK names candidates for Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu

Must Watch

PT1M15S

Pramod Sawant to sworn in as next Goa CM; Vijai Sardesai, Sudin Dhavalikar to be his deputies