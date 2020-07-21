Question my work and service, instead of resorting to personal attacks: BJP's Vidya Rani Veerappan

Chennai: A very new entrant into politics, but her recent elevation into a party post has made headlines for various reasons. But Vidya Rani Veerappan said she’ll remain unaffected by the brickbats while letting her work and social service do the talking. Vidya, a law graduate, who also runs a small kids’ school in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district joined India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in February.

In the previous week, a party announcement stated that she had been elevated as Tamil Nadu State Vice-president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), party’s youth wing.

Vidya’s late father is the brigand Veerappan, who operated in the vast forest areas in the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border areas. He was into smuggling sandalwood and had been gunned down a Special Task Force (STF) of the Tamil Nadu Police in 2004. Veerappan had a fearsome reputation during his heydays when he was into poaching elephants for ivory, smuggling sandalwood, kidnapping high-profile individuals and killing forest officials and policemen.

Speaking confidently in English, Vidya said that her motivation to join politics had risen from having seen the suffering around her while growing up. “I saw many people suffering from the clash between my late father and the police. Many were mentally and economically affected and they didn’t have basic education, I wanted to reach out and serve them,” she said.

She said that joining politics was not a sudden decision and that she has always been keen on social service. When asked about her new party post, she said that it didn’t come as a surprise. “Although the announcement was made on social media, I was called about a week earlier and asked about my willingness to serve with an active, young team. When I joined the BJP in February, I felt I am in the right track,” she said.

Recalling memories of her father, she said she had only met him once when she was around six years of age. “I know the person that my father was. I don’t know much about the cases against him. But, he was a good human being and the public told me this. I’m proud of the good human being that he was,” Vidya said.

She said that she would appreciate it when naysayers question her about work rather than attack her on the personal front. “If they ask about my profession and social service, that would be a constructive discussion. But if at all they resort to personal slurs, let them be. I’m not someone who would care about it,” she added.

Employing about 7 faculty members, Vidya’s school has usual classes and other activities until noon, following which they have co-curricular. On weekends, they offer Spoken English classes and civil services coaching, that are handled by high-achievers in those subjects.