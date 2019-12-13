हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Stalin

Stalin urges TN anti-corruption body to probe M-sand scam

He said contractors in their bids for laying storm water drain, pavements, smart city projects specify that they will be using river sand which is costly, but instead used cheaper M-sand.

File Image

Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M.K. Stalin on Friday urged the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to probe the alleged use of M-sand (manufactured sand) instead of river sand in construction works for Chennai Corporation.

In a statement issued here, Stalin, referring to some reports on the alleged use of cheaper M-sand instead of tender quoted river sand in construction works for Chennai Corporation, said it is shocking to hear the alleged scam is of about Rs 1,000 crore.

He said contractors in their bids for laying storm water drain, pavements, smart city projects specify that they will be using river sand which is costly, but instead used cheaper M-sand.

