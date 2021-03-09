Tamil Nadu assembly election 2021: Kamal Haasan's MNM finalises seat-sharing deal with allies, to fight in 154 seats

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MKM) has finalised the seat-sharing deal with its allies for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

According to the deal, the MNM will contest the assembly election on 154 out of 234 assembly seats. The party has left the remaining 80 seats for its two alliance partners - All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi - that will contest on 40 seats each.

The announcement on the seat-sharing agreement was made by the party late on Monday.

"The parties have committed to the common goal of transforming Tamil Nadu by fulfilling the long-pending aspirations of the people. With the common agenda of restoring the pride and glory of Tamil Nadu, they have decided to embark on a long-lasting journey together," a document released by the party read.

The MNM had secured around 4 per cent votes in 2019 Lok Sabha election, with its share going as high as 10 per cent in the urban pockets. R Mahendran, MNM vice-president and its candidate from Coimbatore, had clocked 1.45 lakh votes or 11.6% of the total vote share the constituency.

The party has adopted a unique ticket distribution system where it has launched an online system for people to apply as candidates followed by the interviews of the shortlisted ones to be finally fielded in the election.

The MNM is raising corruption, jobs, developing villages and people-friendly e-governance as key issues. It has promised salaries to homemakers and free computers with internet at all homes as a public resource to help people access government schemes easily.

Live TV